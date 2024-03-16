5 best GTA RP servers to try while waiting for GTA 6

The best GTA RP servers offer tons of entertainment to players who wish to dive into the world of role-playing. Since GTA 6's release is still a while away for PC players, it seems apt that many of them would want to check out the various RP servers before the next installment rolls out for their platform.

However, picking a good server to begin your journey can be confusing because there are various options, and joining the best GTA RP servers can be slightly tricky for those who don't know much about the game. Joining a buggy or toxic server can easily ruin all the fun and blotch the experience.

This article will share some of the best GTA RP servers players can join and have fun in before GTA 6 rolls out.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best GTA RP servers players should try before GTA 6 rolls out

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is perhaps the oldest and one of the best GTA RP servers you can join in 2024. It's built on FiveM, which makes it quite sturdy and easy to use. The variety of options that NoPixel offers users is another big reason it has stayed so popular.

To top it off, the frequent streams by popular faces like xQc and Lengyel have helped NoPixel stay one of the best GTA RP servers. The option to craft a dedicated storyline for characters and the variety of available jobs let players have fun for a long time.

2) MafiaCity RP

MafiaCity RP is one of the best GTA RP servers, not just for experienced players but also for newbies. It offers an organized crime experience where one can join the police force or one of the gangs operating in the city. They also have the option to be firefighters and run for the city's mayor.

These benefits make MafiaCity one of the most fun and best GTA RP servers to join before GTA 6 rolls out. Rockstar Games can even assimilate a lot from these GTA RP servers and make the upcoming title even better.

3) BadlandsRP

BadlandsRP offers tons of fun to players, along with the long list of role-play options that they can pick from. While the rules are quite strict in this server, it ensures that everyone has fun and does not get discriminated against or made fun of.

This not only makes BadlandsRP one of the best GTA RP servers that one can pick but also keeps the various skirmishes between the cops and criminals entertaining. So, anyone who wants to get heavy on the role-play and doesn't mind adhering to strict rules can try out this server.

4) New Day RP

New Day RP is another amazing GTA RP server that focuses on providing a deeper experience to players willing to accept the strict rules and dive deeper into the role-playing world. There are several benefits of joining this RP server over others.

First, it is one of the best GTA RP servers for roleplay-centric players. Moreover, the moderators and authors ensure that the server is always up to date and keeps adding new stuff regularly to keep things fresh for everybody. So, if you're interested in a highly active and involved server, New Day RP is your best bet.

5) LucidCityRP

LucidCityRP is one of the best GTA RP servers for various reasons. Not only is it very easy to join, but it also offers tons of content and role-playing options to players similar to NoPixel. This makes it quite popular among the community and a great option for newbies.

It is also one of the only servers that incorporate content, and GTA Online features like Cayo Percio. This means players get to experience the heist in a new manner with new possibilities that the GTA RP server offers. So, anyone looking to enjoy the game without anything too strict should join the LucidCityRP server.

In other news, the rumors of GTA 6 on PS5 Pro are gaining traction as the specs for the upcoming console have allegedly been leaked online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like to role-play in GTA 5? Yes, I do Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion