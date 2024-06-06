5 best GTA San Andreas mods for low-end PCs in 2024

If you're looking for GTA San Andreas mods for low-end PCs, we've got the best compilation for you to try out in 2024. Since Grand Theft Auto San Andreas came out for PCs in 2005, it should work on most modern computers today. You can even install tons of mods to the game and it should still be running quite smoothly.

However, there are a few GTA San Andreas mods that are a little demanding, and these may hinder performance on low-end PCs. This list is comparatively small, so you still have plenty of mods to choose from. With that in mind, here's a list of such mods for Grand Theft Auto San Andreas that should work on most computers.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. Download and install mods at your own risk.

GTA San Andreas mods for those with low-end PCs

1) Improved Vehicle Features

Vehicles will have much more details with this mod (Image via Rockstar Games)

Improved Vehicle Features, or ImVehFt, as it's known in short, is one of the most popular GTA San Andreas mods that make the in-game vehicles feel way more immersive. Most vehicles now come equipped with multiple functional parts such as brake lights, fog lights, indicators, improved headlights, and functional steering wheels.

There are some minor details, like the emergency lights on police cars being transparent, and all rear lights having separate textures and animations. This mod is quite effective at adding embellishments to your game and works fairly well even on low-end PCs.

2) SkyGfx

SkyGfx is another essential mod that's featured in nearly every compilation of GTA San Andreas mods. The PC version of the game was released with an inferior skybox that fails to capture the original essence of the PS2 version. The famous orange hues of Los Santos are missing, replaced by a sterile look.

SkyGfx takes care of that by allowing you to implement the PS2-style lighting and skybox on PC. As such, SkyGfx is perfect for low-end PCs that can't run some of the beefier graphics mods or for those users looking for a more vanilla aesthetic.

3) Real Traffic Fix

One of the most annoying aspects of driving in San Andreas is how unrealistic the NPC drivers feel, especially if you're revisiting the game after playing Grand Theft Auto 4 or 5. NPC cars will feel like trains as they follow a fixed path with no real use of their engines. They come to a stop almost immediately and constantly switch lanes on highways.

In some places on the map, they keep crashing into each other almost as if they're driven by malfunctioning robots. This is why Real Traffic Fix is considered one of the best GTA San Andreas mods as it makes the NPC traffic feel a lot more realistic, with a natural, reactive flow.

Although it makes the in-game drivers more intelligent, the mod doesn't require much processing power and can run on low-end PCs quite easily.

4) First Person Mod

This mod is pretty self-explanatory, as it adds a first-person camera mode to the game. If you're looking to modernize the game, or you simply want a Grand Theft Auto 5-like experience, this is one of those essential GTA San Andreas mods.

However, the first-person mod is usually recommended to be used alongside some texture mods, as the default low-resolution textures might look ugly when viewed up close. While the first-person mod itself is pretty light, texture mods might slow down your game on low-end PCs.

5) Manual Driveby Remake

Drive-bys will feel much better with this mod (Image via Rockstar Games)

The drive-by mechanic in the 3D Universe Trilogy is quite limited, as you can only face either side of the vehicle and press the shoot button. The game automatically aims at the nearest NPC, which isn't efficient at all if you're going for a specific target.

This is what makes Manual Driveby Remake one of those essential GTA San Andreas mods that you require to modernize the game. As the name suggests, you can manually aim and shoot from your vehicles with this mod, like in the HD Universe titles. Again, this is a lightweight mod that can run easily on low-end PCs.

