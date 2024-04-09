5 best real-life mods in GTA San Andreas for more immersion

The real-life mods in GTA San Andreas are highly popular within the Grand Theft Auto player base. While the title itself was one of the most realistic video games of its time, it has subsequently aged in the past 20 years. However, the modding community is still thriving for the game keeping its legacy alive. Several mods for the game cater to all kinds of players.

This article lists five of the best real-life mods in GTA San Andreas to enjoy an immersive gameplay experience in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 realistic mods in GTA San Andreas that provide an immersive experience

1) Realistic Handling Mod

Improve cars’ handling in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas using the Realistic Handling Mod (Image via Rockstar Games)

Realistic Handling v6.88 mod in GTA San Andreas changes the driving mechanism of all vehicles. Cars in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas drive very robotically. While veteran players love it, many new-age gamers don't. So, this mod by Aldo Alamsyah is for those who enjoy a realistic driving experience.

The mod adds ABS, Shock Absorbers, and many other features to the cars in San Andreas. After installation, you can enjoy a driving experience similar to Grand Theft Auto 4. You can also perform stunts using various open-world props. The modder also added a speedometer on the bottom right corner of the screen to monitor your vehicle’s speed.

2) Ragdoll Bullet Physics

The Grand Theft Auto San Andreas gameplay has one of the quirkiest ragdoll physics. While cars and other throwable objects act accordingly, the NPCs don’t follow this rule. It is because Rockstar Games used pre-recorded animations for the characters.

While there are various ragdoll-related mods in GTA San Andreas, you can use this one by modder madleg. Once installed, you can push the NPCs with cars to see their realistic ragdoll physics. This makes the game more immersive as the characters feel natural. You can go on a rampage mode with a car to see the effects produced by the mod.

3) Realistic Possibilities for CJ

One of the main reasons San Andreas is still popular is the realism Rockstar Games added to it. However, most real-life-depicting things happen outside Carl “CJ” Johnson’s house.

This mod by GM-robot adds more doable things inside the protagonist’s house. It is one of the best real-life mods in GTA San Andreas who would like to have in-house features from Grand Theft Auto 5 in the 2004 title. It allows CJ to sleep on the couch, wash dishes, take a shower, drink water, and do many other activities.

4) Realistic Beach

A screenshot from near the Santa Maria Beach in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

The beaches in the popular Grand Theft Auto game are empty. Due to technical limitations, Rockstar Games had to limit the number of objects and NPCs that usually spawn at the beaches. However, with this mod, you can fill the areas with various objects.

Unlike other real-life mods in GTA San Andreas, this one adds only non-interactable things to the game, but they make the open world more immersive. You can spot beach chairs, umbrellas, bottles, sand castles, volleyball nets, food stalls, and many other things across the map.

5) INSANITY Vegetation

Like the beaches, other locations in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas also feel empty. The flora and fauna in the 2004 title are quite limited compared to other HD Universe games.

You can use the INSANITY Vegetation patch by Ezekiel_RN, one of the best real-life mods in GTA San Andreas, to add more realistic textures to the trees, making the world of San Andreas look more vibrant. Thus, the entire State of San Andreas (3D Universe) looks more green and alive. Adding such little details in GTA San Andreas will surely make the game more enjoyable.

