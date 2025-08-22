5 best mini-games throughout the GTA series

The GTA series is loaded with a variety of mini-games that keep the players engaged when they need a break from the main storyline. These games also serve as a great way to explore the world even after you're done with the side missions and all of the major ones as well. From Blackjack to Bowling, the franchise has offered a score of interesting mini-games.

Ad

This article will go over what could be five of the best mini-games in the entirety of the GTA series.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions only. The list is arranged in no particular order.

5 best mini-games in the GTA series

1) Bowling

Bowling in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bowling is available as a mini-game in GTA 4 and is likely one of the most attractive ones in the entire GTA series. It features fun mechanics and keeps players engaged without requiring a lot of effort. In the game, you get to line yourself up at the starting line and let the bowling ball go.

Ad

Trending

Then you can angle it however you want up to a certain point (red marker) before you lose control. If you're an expert at maneuvering the ball, you'll get all the pins rolling down. The mini-game also has some humor to it because Roman Bellic keeps calling his brother, Nico (the protagonist), to play the game with him.

2) Darts

Darts in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Available in GTA 4 and GTA 5, Darts is a game of skill and aim. The goal is to reduce your score to zero by scoring points on the dartboard before your opponent. The unique challenge is that your crosshair will likely shake quite a bit before yoy hit the target.

Ad

This is different from your usual aiming and simulates the shaking hands of a player while aiming the dart. It certainly is one of the best mini-games in the GTA series.

Also read: GTA Vice City mod delivers a much-needed sequel to Tommy's story

3) Tennis

GTA 5 Tennis (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tennis can be played in GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. In GTA 5, it becomes available after finishing the 'Complications' mission as Franklin. Players must work on their positioning and shot selection to excel at tennis.

Ad

This mini-game in the GTA series can be played at several courts located in different areas of the map, including one situated right behind Michael's house.

4) Pool

Pool in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pool is yet another popular game in the GTA series, seen in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and GTA 4. Players must either pocket all the balls of a single type, either stripes or solids.

Ad

Staying competitive in Pool can be difficult. Players are forced to think ahead and outplay their opponents to grab a win. The 8-ball Pool variety in the aforementioned games was especially popular, especially with the knowledge that you can always use the Pool Stick as a lethal weapon if you lose any money on the game.

Also read: How to complete Simeon's Export Requests in GTA Online for 3x Cash and RP

Ad

5) Casino

Roulette in GTA San Andreas Casino (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, the Casino games such as Slots, Blackjack, and Wheel of Fortune from GTA: San Andreas are some of the best in the series. The Casino acts as an entryway into these smaller mini-games and allows players to gamble away their wealth.

Ad

You can wager money up to a certain limit and note your payout based on your wager. Then, luck decides if you win the money back or not.

These were five of the best mini-games in the GTA series that became iconic over the past two decades. Now, fans await the arrival of GTA 6 to see if any of these games make a comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More