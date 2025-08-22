Simeon's Export Requests are offering 3x the usual cash and RP reward this week in GTA Online. This is one of the easiest jobs in the game, and so the payout is, understandably, not much, but the currently active bonuses make it worth taking up for the time being.

Having said that, it must be noted that it is not up to the players to start Export Requests, as it is assigned randomly, and only beyond a certain rank.

For anyone interested in learning more, here is how to complete Simeon's Export Requests in GTA Online for 3x cash and RP. Note that the bonuses last through August 27, 2025.

GTA Online guide: How to complete Simeon's Export Requests for 3x cash and RP (August 22 - 27, 2025)

Simeon Yetarian (Image via Rockstar Games)

Simeon's Export Requests involve stealing and delivering cars requested by Simeon Yetarian for decent cash and RP reward. Only the players at rank 9 and above in GTA Online are assigned this job. Simeon will randomly text them a list of five cars every 24 hours (real-life time).

They then need to find and deliver one car from that list to a marked location on the map. Note that you will have to look for any of the listed vehicles in the open-world map of Los Santos and Blaine County without any assistance from the game.

Once you find and enter an eligible car, you should instantly get a two-star wanted level, and this notification:

"Simeon wants this vehicle but he will not accept delivery if you have a Wanted Level."

The Bravado Banshee can be one of the requested cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Following that, your job is to drive into any LS Customs outlet and get the car resprayed, losing the attained wanted level in the process. No specific color or Color Group is required.

Just have the car resprayed, and damages repaired (if any). Exit LS Customs, and then deliver the car to the newly spawned S logo, which will be down at the Los Santos docks. That's it, Simeon's Export Request is complete. The next Request will spawn around 24 hours later.

GTA Online Simeon's Export Requests: Payout

Simeon's Export Requests payout depends on the car that's being delivered. However, it ranges only between $9,000 and $20,000. As mentioned previously, though, the latest GTA Online weekly update has tripled this payout through August 27, 2025. The fixed 500 RP reward for this job has also been tripled till the said date.

Simeon's Contact Missions are also paying bonus rewards this week, double the regular cash and RP.

