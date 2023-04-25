5 best Mortal Kombat mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

Mortal Kombat and GTA are two of the most iconic franchises in the gaming industry. While they have different themes and gameplay mechanics, fans of both series are always eager to see how they can be combined. Fortunately, thanks to the power of mods, one can experience the best of both worlds. Combining these two franchises through mods has led to incredibly unique and exciting experiences.

From adding Mortal Kombat characters to the game to incorporating elements of its combat mechanics, these mods have breathed new life into Grand Theft Auto 5. In this article, we will be taking a look at the five best Mortal Kombat mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked based on their popularity and overall quality.

Ranked list of top 5 Mortal Kombat mods for GTA 5 (2023)

5) Mortal Kombat Mileena (Voice) (157 downloads)

Mileena Voice Mod screen cover (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Mortal Kombat Mileena (Voice) is a mod for GTA 5 that allows one to play as the Mortal Kombat character Mileena in the game. She is a popular character in the MK franchise and has a large fanbase, so this mod will appeal to both games' fans.

To use the mod, players must have OPEN IV, Simple Trainer for GTA V, and Mileena [Add-on Ped]. Once these requirements are met, they can install the mod by following the instructions provided on the mod page. The mod includes Mileena's voice, which adds an extra layer of authenticity to the gameplay experience.

4) Shao Kahn Mortal Kombat 9 (347 downloads)

Shao Kahn giving himself a Sprunky treat (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Shao Kahn Mortal Kombat 9 [Add-On Ped] mod for GTA 5 allows players to add the iconic Mortal Kombat character, Shao Kahn, to their game. Created by Scorpionmk1, this mod adds a detailed and faithful recreation of Shao Kahn, complete with his signature hammer and outfit from Mortal Kombat 9. Being an add-on mod, it does not replace any existing characters in the game and can be added alongside other mods.

Shao Kahn is a major villain in the Mortal Kombat franchise, serving as the primary antagonist in many of the series' games. He is a powerful and ruthless ruler of Outworld, a realm of otherworldly beings that seeks to conquer and merge with Earthrealm.

3) Mortal Kombat Scorpion and Sub-Zero (Voice) (580 downloads)

Scorpion and Sub-Zero Voice mod cover (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Mortal Kombat Scorpion & Sub-Zero mod for GTA 5 allows players to add two iconic Mortal Kombat characters, Scorpion and Sub-Zero, to their game. These characters are known for their unique fighting styles and abilities. The mod adds them as playable characters with their signature moves and voices.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero are two of the most popular characters from the Mortal Kombat franchise. The former is a ninja with the ability to control fire and teleport, while the latter is of a similar ilk but wields the power to control ice.

Both characters have been present in nearly every Mortal Kombat game, and their rivalry is a key element of the series' story. In the context of this mod, players can now experience the thrill of playing as these iconic characters in an open-world setting.

2) Triborg (Mortal Kombat X) (672 downloads)

Triborg (Mortal Kombat X) mod screen cover (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Triborg mod adds a character from the Mortal Kombat X game to the world of Grand Theft Auto 5. It was created by miladmohammadi1 and was first uploaded on December 27, 2021.

With this mod, players can take on the role of Triborg, a cyborg ninja with the abilities of four different Mortal Kombat characters: Smoke, Cyrax, Sektor, and Cyber Sub-Zero. The mod adds new gameplay mechanics and abilities that were not present in the original game, allowing one to experience a fresh and exciting take on the open-world crime game.

To use the Triborg mod, players must install the addonpeds-asi-pedselector, copy the ini file to the Iron Man V3 EG/armor, and copy the sound effects to the Iron Man V3 EG file.

Additionally, they must download a voice player via the link provided on the mod page and put the file inside. Once installed, players can access the mod by selecting Triborg as their playable character.

1) Jason Voorhees Mortal Kombat Mobile (725 downloads)

Jason Voorhees standing on top of the Maze Bank Tower (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Jason Voorhees Mortal Kombat Mobile mod for GTA 5 is a fan-made modification that incorporates the iconic horror movie villain into the game. It was created by IPhorkos1 and first uploaded on December 23, 2022. The mod allows players to take control of Jason Voorhees and roam the streets of Los Santos, wreaking havoc on unsuspecting civilians and rival gangs.

In the Mortal Kombat franchise, Jason Voorhees is a playable character who first appeared in Mortal Kombat X as a DLC fighter. He is a silent and intimidating character who wields a machete and uses his brute strength to overpower opponents.

He is known for his ability to absorb and reflect incoming attacks, making him a formidable opponent. The inclusion of Jason Voorhees in the Mortal Kombat franchise was met with excitement from fans of both horror and the fight game genre.

