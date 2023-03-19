4 best Resident Evil mods for GTA 5 in 2023

GTA 5 is known for its hard-working modding community. When players want to improve their gameplay experience, they turn towards game mods that create entirely new storylines, worlds, environments, and experiences.

One of the most popular and best-selling video game series, Resident Evil, is another franchise that the GTA 5 modding community has covered.

This article breaks down four amazing Resident Evil mods in Grand Theft Auto 5 that truly mix American crime and Japanese horror themes in the game.

Uniforms pack and three more great Resident Evil mods in GTA 5

1) Leon S.Kennedy - Resident Evil 4 [Add-On Ped]

The Leon S. Kennedy Resident Evil 4 is a GTA 5 player mod that replaces the player's character model in GTA 5 with that of Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil 4. The mod is created by a user named "Legendkiller176".

Once the mod is installed, players can play as Leon S. Kennedy in the game. The mod includes a high-quality model of Leon, which accurately recreates his appearance from Resident Evil 4.

The model features detailed textures and animations, which help bring Leon to life in the game. In addition, the mod includes Leon's outfit from Resident Evil 4, which includes a jacket and a holster for his weapons.

2) Del Lago - Resident Evil 4

The Del Lago Resident Evil 4 mod adds a new character model to the game based on the monster Del Lago from the popular video game Resident Evil 4. The mod was created by a user named "Quechus13" and was last updated in December 2015.

The mod replaces the character model for Trevor in GTA 5 with a new one based on Del Lago. This means one can play as Del Lago in the game, complete with his unique appearance and animations.

Del Lago is a large aquatic monster that appears in Resident Evil 4 and is encountered by the player during a boss battle. The mod attempts to recreate this character as faithfully as possible, including his large size, fins, and spikes. It also adds a range of animations for the character, such as swimming and attacking, to provide a more immersive experience.

3) Resident Evil Uniforms Pack

Another GTA 5 mod is The Evil Uniforms Pack, which adds several new clothing items to the game. This is intended to be used by players who want to roleplay as evil characters. The mod was created by a user named "TheFriedturkey" and was last updated in August 2021.

The mod includes a variety of new clothing items, such as masks, jackets, pants, and boots, which are all designed to give the player a more sinister appearance. The items are available in a range of colors, including black, red, and gray, and feature a variety of textures and designs.

One of the key features of this mod is that it allows players to customize their characters in a way that was not previously possible in the game's vanilla version. This means one can create unique and personalized characters that fit their individual styles and preferences.

4) Resident Evil 4 Village Scene

RE4 Village Scene mod as featured on the modding website (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Resident Evil 4 Village Scene mod adds a new map to GTA 5, inspired by the village scene from Resident Evil 4. The mod was created by a user named "Frazzlee" and was last updated in August 2020.

It includes a range of houses, barns, sheds, and environmental features, such as trees, rocks, and waterways. The mod also includes a range of new textures and models to give the map a more authentic look and feel.

One of the key features of this mod is that it allows players to explore a new area, and potentially engage in unique types of gameplay, such as survival horror-style gameplay inspired by Resident Evil 4. The map is also designed to be fully compatible with other mods.

