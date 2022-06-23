5 best off-road vehicle mods for GTA 5 in 2022

One of the most popular types of mods GTA 5 players love to download is vehicle mods. They not only expand the already huge variety of vehicles present in GTA 5 but also provide players with virtual iterations of some of the most popular vehicles from real life that they can own and drive in the game.

Off-road vehicle mods are always in high demand mainly because they are really fun to drive and let players explore terrains that are difficult to traverse. Unfortunately, due to this high demand, many players might find it challenging to choose which off-road vehicle mod is best for them.

To solve this problem, this article will recommend those players five of the best off-road vehicle mods they can download for GTA 5.

Top 5 off-road vehicle mods that players should install in GTA 5

5) M1161 Growler ITV (armed)

This mod adds the M1161 Growler to GTA 5, which is also armed with an M2 Browning Machine gun, making it a pretty lethal vehicle against enemies.

Two people can sit in the car, while a third can operate the machine gun. The steering wheel moves in accordance with the players' hands, the lights are operational, and the window cover can be raised to reveal the car's hood. All of this helps in creating a realistic driving experience.

4) AAV-7A1 Amtrac Amphibious Assault Vehicle

This mod adds a USMC AAV in GTA 5. In real life, these vehicles are used to transport troops ashore. Players can drive this vehicle on both land and water. It has a custom seat configuration and can accommodate 10 people (if players walk towards the left rear, drive forward a little).

This is also equipped with a machine gun and a grenade launcher. The top passenger hatches, back door, and turret hatches can all be opened. The front wave breaker can be activated as well as the lights.

3) M1114 Humvee (Armored)

This mod adds in an armored military Humvee in GTA 5. It comes with an amazingly realistic texture, making it an uncanny replica of the real-life counterpart of this vehicle. It also has detailed suspension meshes, 3D wheels, and rims.

The antenna and mudflaps will also move according to the vehicle's momentum. The driver's position is adjusted so that hands can be properly seen on the steering wheel for absolute immersion. Moreover, it has good handling coupled with bulletproof tires and glass. It can also stand one explosion.

2) MRAP Cougar 4x4

The Cougar 4x4 MRAP, which is a real-world vehicle employed by the US Marine Corps, has been added to the game via this mod. The vehicle has a CROWS II gun turret that players can employ. The rooftop hatch and all doors can be opened, and players also have access to functioning dials and working lights.

Contains all LOD levels (L0-L4). Based on the motion of the car, the antenna wiggles. Not only this, in any GTA 5 trainer, the Bags/Equipment can be toggled on/off using the car component option.

1) KMW ATF Dingo Bundeswehr

This mod introduces a German MRAP into the game, which is mostly used by the German Armed Forces serving in real life. The modified vehicle has a typical 3-tone camouflage paint job and a remote-controlled MG3 mounted on the roof.

Six players can fit inside the car itself (including the driver). Players can also open every door, the roof hatch, and the hood. All the lights are functional, the mirror reflects the surroundings in real-time, and the dashboard functions properly. Glass is impervious to bullets, and the car can withstand explosions to a certain extent.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

