5 best open-world PC games to play before GTA 6 arrives

With GTA 6 fans still unsure of when they will receive the next bit of good news about the game's release, there is a plethora of other open-world PC games out there to explore.

Open-world games are some of the most popular ones that exist for gamers on PC, creating enormous intricate worlds within which gamers can completely immerse themselves.

This article will talk about five of the best games for PC gamers to play before the arrival of GTA 6.

5 open-world games player should try out while the wait for GTA 6 continues

1) Mafia: The Definitive Edition

Most GTA fans will be aware of the Mafia series as it maintains a very similar gameplay style and layout in terms of its open-world settings, as well as the criminal activities intended for the protagonist to fulfill.

Hopefully most GTA gamers have tried at least one of the Mafia games in the past few years and can understand why it is still such a good example of a well-made open-world game.

The remastered Definitive Edition is certainly a game not to be missed in 2022. PC players who are yet to give this particular franchise a go will be able to fill some of that GTA 6 waiting time by becoming old-school gangsters, just like in famed movies like The Godfather.

2) Yakuza: Like A Dragon

The Yakuza franchise has been going on since 2005. Yakuza: Like a Dragon was produced and released by Sega in 2020 and has a visually stunning look and engaging storyline to keep players hooked. With GTA-esque open-world elements mixed with feelings of old-school Tekken games, this title should not be missed by any Rockstar fans still waiting for GTA 6.

Players can explore the world of the Yakuza and gain a new perspective on crime and gangs from the other side of the world. This will be in comparison to GTA games which are all set in fictional US cities, except of course, for GTA London.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 definitely did blow a lot of minds when it was released in 2020. It was one of the best-looking futuristic open world games that many people had seen. Unfortunately, the game never quite reached the peak it was set for due to various bugs etc.

Despite not making it as big as the producers had hoped, this incredible game gives players such a fantastic player experience and the graphics and design are still something to behold.

4) Mad Max

The Mad Max game was released in 2015 by creators Avalanche Studios and published by Warner Bros. Based on movies of the same name, Mad Max is a violent look at a dystopian future where people in cars, which GTA Online players are more used to seeing in Arena Wars, rule the road.

It is said to be one of the best and most unforgiving open-world games from recent years. However, having not been released until a few years after GTA Online, this incredible action game is just something GTA 6 hopefuls need to check out as they continue the long wait.

5) Sleeping Dogs

Most gamers, whether they play on PC or console will have at least heard of Sleeping Dogs. The game is an adrenaline-fuelled ride through the underworld of Hong Kong's Triad gang. The story will unfold through the eyes of the protagonist, who is a no-nonsense undercover cop willing to do whatever it takes to get justice.

GTA fans should absolutely try this game in 2022 as they continue to wait for the release of GTA 6. Sleeping dogs will not disappoint gamers and fans of such fantastically crafted and well-written open-world games.

