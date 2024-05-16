5 best PSP games to try before GTA 6

Many amazing PSP games not only offer action but also incredible storylines and mesmerizing characters. Since GTA 6 is still quite some time away, fans can use this opportunity to dip their fingers into interesting titles the PlayStation Portable offers. This is also because most of the community finds the current online multiplayer mode (GTA Online) stagnant.

Naturally, players are looking for alternatives to quench their thirst before Rockstar eventually releases GTA 6 to the masses. While other consoles have various options, the PSP has hidden gems worth a shot.

This article lists five of the best PSP games you should play before GTA 6 arrives.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 best PSP games one should try before GTA 6 rolls out

1) God of War: Chains of Olympus

The God of War franchise is quite popular on PSP (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || God of War Wiki)

God of War is an incredibly popular franchise, and Chains of Olympus is one of the best PSP games fans should try. This action hack-and-slash offers a lot of fun combined with the story and puzzles Kratos must overcome to reach his goal.

It is a prequel to the original God of War title and a must-play for those who follow the franchise. It is also a good distraction for players looking to escape GTA Online and play something simple and different that offers hours of enjoyment.

2) Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions offers a deep storyline and great fights (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions is another addition to the list of best PSP games fans should try playing before GTA 6. Even among the Final Fantasy franchise, this title is widely considered one of the best for its gameplay and lore.

This tactical role-playing game is a big upgrade over the previous version. The developer added a couple of new cutscenes and other improvements that make it a compelling title for the fans. So, if you want to relax and explore something amazing, Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions would check all your boxes.

3) Killzone: Liberation

Killzone: Liberation offers engaging gameplay alongside intense action (Image via Sony || Killzone Wiki)

Fans waiting for GTA 6 to roll out can try their hands on Killzone: Liberation. While it isn't a first-person shooter game, the third-person POV brings new charm to the franchise. With intense combat and gunfight gameplay combined with a thrilling plot, Killzone: Liberation is one of the best PSP games worth playing.

It offers good graphics for its time and has enough content to keep you busy for a long time. So, you'll be all set to enjoy GTA 6 once Rockstar releases it.

4) Persona 3 Portable

Persona 3 Portable has engaging gameplay and characters that will keep you hooked (Image via SEGA)

If you're looking for a thrilling RPG to keep you busy till GTA 6 rolls out, Persona 3 Portable can be your go-to title. This role-playing game offers an intense storyline combined with its gripping gameplay and incredible characters.

Since it is a remake of the original Persona 3, players will find several improvements over the original. With AI NPC teammates, one can try several strategies to complete missions or go over obstacles with ease. The game offers tons of opportunities to make use of your teammates.

5) GTA Chinatown Wars

Chinatown Wars is one of the best titles in the GTA franchise (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Among the various PSP games you can play, GTA Chinatown Wars is an ideal choice. It is one of the best games in the franchise thanks to its interesting main and side characters as well as features and gameplay mechanics. These help the title to stand out more than others.

Since it never made it to the modern platforms, several Grand Theft Auto fans have yet to try out this incredible game. So, if you're trying to pass the time till GTA 6 rolls out, Chinatown Wars will keep you company.