5 best Security Contracts in GTA Online for getting 2x bonus

The Security Contracts are a series of missions that were introduced to GTA Online with the Contract DLC last year. Thanks to this week's GTA Online update, they are currently rewarding players with 2x bonuses, making it the perfect time for players to grind through these missions.

As is the case with any other free-mode missions in-game, some players might not be entirely sure on how to approach this series of missions, and may even be confused about which mission they should try out first.

To make their experience simpler and carefree, this article will provide details on five of the best Security Contracts missions players should be doing to take full advantage of the 2x bonuses this week.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

These are five of the best Security Contract missions players should do right now in GTA Online, ranked

5) Asset Protection

The scenarios in the Asset Protection missions are generally simple and easy to follow, so GTA Online players will not have to worry about constantly traveling from one location to another or trying to assassinate a specific NPC.

The most common scenario is the one involving the Wine Barrels, in which Franklin basically tells the player that they need to protect the Duggan Crime Family's wine barrels from getting destroyed by enemies. For this mission, players just need to make sure that they have good weapons and decent aim.

This is also one of the fastest missions to complete, so if players are looking for a Security Contract mission that does not take a lot of time, then Asset Protection is a great option.

4) Rescue Operation

Rescue Operation is an extremely entertaining Security Contract mission. In this assignment, GTA Online users must locate a certain client by heading to the last area they were seen at. They must then eliminate enemies and rescue the client from them.

Finally, they will need to transport the client to a safe location while eliminating and avoiding enemies who will try to stop players from completing this task.

The main reason why this mission is memorable is the five different scenarios that players get to play. This means that if players keep grinding this particular mission, they will not be bored as the location and the client they are transporting keeps changing.

3) Vehicle Recovery

This task begins with Franklin instructing GTA Online players to return an automobile stolen from the agency by a gang of thieves. Following that, gamers must simply go to the location where the thieves are storing the vehicle and retrieve it.

During this process, players will be attacked by NPCs, who must be eliminated, and they will have to open the exit door to get out of that particular location.

This is important to remember, as the order in which players perform these two tasks will affect the number of enemies spawning in that location. After this, players will just have to drive the vehicle back to the agency.

This mission is incredibly exciting to play because there are various objectives that players must keep in mind when playing it. Furthermore, there is an entertaining surprise in one of the scenarios, which sees the player driving the stolen vehicle with a monkey inside it.

2) Recover valuables

This mission is similar to a heist in that GTA Online players must travel to a specific location to locate a safe. Players will then need to find the password to open it and collect the valuables within. Finally, they must return the valuables to the agency.

During the entirety of this mission, they will be attacked by enemies, so players should remain trigger-happy and be ready to gun down anyone who tries to stop them.

Currently, there are only two different locations where this mission takes place, which is why players may easily get used to this mission and complete it faster every time they replay it.

1) Gang Termination

This security mission is arguably the best out of all of them, as it is the most action-packed and engaging to play. There are four potential scenarios that can start when players begin this mission. However, all of them consist of Franklin telling GTA Online players that they need to kill four lieutenants of a particular gang in Los Santos.

These lieutenants can be from the Triads or The Lost MC, but this will depend on the scenario that players get. Despite the scenario, gamers will surely have a lot of fun grinding through this mission as they are intense and pretty challenging to complete, especially if players are playing this mission in high difficulty.

