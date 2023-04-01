5 best-sounding cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

GTA Online has always been a hub for car enthusiasts, offering a wide range of vehicles to choose from. With the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, players now have even more options when it comes to picking out their dream rides; however, with so many cars to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which one to invest in. Whether you're a fan of high-performance engines or simply love the roar of a powerful exhaust, these cars are sure to provide a thrilling driving experience.

5 best-sounding GTA Online cars featuring a Halloween special vehicle

5) Lampadati Cinquemila

Lampadati Cinquemila is a high-end luxury car in GTA Online and GTA 5 and is known for its elegant design and superior performance. The vehicle is inspired by the 2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI (M156).

In terms of its sound, Lampadati Cinquemila boasts a deep, rumbling engine note that is sure to turn heads. The car's engine is a high-performance V8, which produces a throaty growl that can be heard from a distance. The exhaust note is also quite distinct, with a sharp, aggressive tone that adds to the car's overall character.

4) Maibatsu Penumbra

Maibatsu Penumbra is a popular sports car in GTA 5, known for its sleek design and impressive performance. This vehicle is a two-door coupe that offers excellent handling and acceleration, making it a great choice for players who enjoy high-speed driving. Its front design is largely based on the 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The car produces a deep, throaty sound that is both powerful and aggressive. As it picks up speed, the engine noise intensifies, creating a thrilling driving experience. The exhaust note is also worth mentioning, as it produces a satisfying pop and crackle when downshifting, adding to the overall excitement.

3) Elegy RH8

Elegy RH8 is a sports car that was introduced in Grand Theft Auto V and is inspired by the 2011 Nissan GT-R (R35). It has a distinctive exhaust note that is both aggressive and refined, making it one of the most enjoyable drives in the game.

In terms of sound, the Elegy RH8 has a deep and throaty engine note that is sure to turn heads. The car's exhaust emits a low growl that gets louder as the RPMs increase. When driving at high speeds, it produces a satisfying whine, which adds to the experience.

2) Benefactor Schafter V12

The Benefactor Schafter V12 is a luxurious sedan in GTA Online that was introduced as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update. It is based on the 2010 Brabus E V12 Sedan and is one of the most popular vehicles in the game due to its sleek design and powerful engine.

In terms of sound, the Benefactor Schafter V12 emits a deep and throaty exhaust note that is reminiscent of a true V12 engine. It sounds powerful and aggressive, with a distinct growl that can be heard from a distance. The car also has a smooth-shifting transmission that allows the engine to rev freely, producing a satisfying sound that will surely turn heads.

1) Albany Fränken Stange

The Albany Fränken Stange is a unique car in GTA 5, inspired by the iconic Munster Koach from the 1960s television series "The Munsters". The vehicle features a classic design with a sleek black and silver exterior adorned with spooky details such as spider webs and skull motifs.

In terms of sound, the Fränken Stange is a true standout in the game. The engine emits a deep rumble that can be heard from a distance, making it an intimidating presence on the streets of Los Santos. Additionally, the car features a unique horn that sounds like a haunting pipe organ, adding to its overall spooky aesthetic.

