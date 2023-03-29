All 11 new GTA Online cars added with Los Santos Drug Wars so far

GTA Online's latest update, Los Santos Drug Wars, introduces players to a brand new storyline that involves drug trafficking and cartel wars in the fictional city of Los Santos. But that's not all - the update also brings in 11 new cars that players can add to their collections. The new vehicles range from vintage sedans to hypercars and stock car trucks. Some of the selections are available for purchase, while others can be obtained by completing specific missions or challenges.

With their sleek designs and high-performance engines, these new cars will surely add excitement to the gaming experience.

Here's a list of all 11 released GTA Online cars in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

1) 300R

Annis 300R (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Annis

: Annis Price : $2,075,000

: $2,075,000 Vehicle Class : Sports

: Sports Top Speed: 120.00 mph (193.12 kmph)

The Annis 300R is a sleek sports coupe in GTA Online that draws inspiration from the Nissan Z and Fairlady Z Customized Proto. Its fastback design and high performance make it a great choice for adrenaline-fueled races.

2) Entity MT

Overflod Entity MT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Överflöd

: Överflöd Price : $2,355,000

: $2,355,000 Vehicle Class : Super

: Super Top Speed: 131.25 mph (211.23 kmph)

The Överflöd Entity MT is a hypercar in GTA Online with a top speed that rivals even the most expensive vehicles in the game. Based on the Koenigsegg Jesko, the Entity MT boasts a striking design that is sure to turn heads.

3) Tahoma Coupe

Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Declasse

: Declasse Price : $1,500,000

: $1,500,000 Vehicle Class : Muscle

: Muscle Top Speed: 112.25 mph (180.65 kmph)

The Declasse Tahoma Coupe is a muscular, two-seater car in GTA Online that takes inspiration from the classic Chevrolet Monte Carlo. With a powerful engine and sleek design, this vehicle is perfect for cruising around Los Santos.

4) Tulip M-100

Declasse Tulip M-100 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Declasse

: Declasse Price : $1,658,000

: $1,658,000 Vehicle Class : Muscle

: Muscle Top Speed: 116.75 mph (187.89 kmph)

The Declasse Tulip M-100 is a vintage-inspired muscle car in GTA Online that pays homage to the Chevrolet Malibu Coupe. Its unique design and powerful engine make it a great choice for those who want to stand out on the road.

5) Taxi

Vapid Taxi (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Vapid

: Vapid Price : $650,000

: $650,000 Vehicle Class : Service

: Service Top Speed: 102.00 mph (164.15 kmph)

The Vapid Taxi is a four-seater vehicle in GTA Online that allows players to take on Taxi Work jobs in Los Santos. Available for purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry, this automobile is a great way to make some extra cash while exploring the city.

6) Issi Rally

Weeny Issi Rally (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Weeny

: Weeny Price : $1,835,000

: $1,835,000 Vehicle Class : SUV

: SUV Top Speed: 116.75 mph (187.89 kmph)

The Weeny Issi Rally is a hypercar with a design that draws inspiration from Koenigsegg vehicles like the Jesko and Regera. Its sleek lines and impressive speed make it a popular choice for racers.

7) Broadway

Classique Broadway (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Classique

: Classique Price : $925,000

: $925,000 Vehicle Class : Muscle

: Muscle Top Speed: 100.00 mph (160.93 kmph)

The Classique Broadway is a classic car that is returning to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Based on the 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan, this vehicle is perfect for those who love vintage cars.

8) Panthere

Toundra Panthere (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Toundra

: Toundra Price : $2,170,000

: $2,170,000 Vehicle Class : Sports

: Sports Top Speed: 122.50 mph (197.14 kmph)

The Toundra Panthere is a two-door sports coupe in GTA Online that takes inspiration from the 2017 Alpine A110. Featuring a sleek design and impressive speed, this car is perfect for those who want to take to the streets of Los Santos.

9) Hotring Everon

Karin Hotring Everon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Karin

: Karin Price : $1,790,000

: $1,790,000 Vehicle Class : Sports

: Sports Top Speed: 125.75 mph (202.37 kmph)

The Karin Hotring Everon is a stock car truck heavily based on the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR. With a powerful engine and rugged design, this vehicle is perfect for off-road races and missions.

10) Eudora

Willard Eudora (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Willard

: Willard Price : $1,250,000

: $1,250,000 Vehicle Class : Muscle

: Muscle Top Speed: 109.00 mph (175.42 kmph)

The Willard Eudora is a vintage sedan in GTA Online that takes inspiration from the 1960 Buick platform. Its classic design and full-size frame make it an excellent choice for cruising around Los Santos.

11) Virtue

Ocelot Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

Manufacturer : Ocelot

: Ocelot Price : $2,980,000

: $2,980,000 Vehicle Class : Super

: Super Top Speed: 119.25 mph (191.91 kmph)

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric hypercar in GTA Online that is eligible for Imani Tech upgrades. With a design that draws inspiration from the Lotus Evija, this vehicle is perfect for those who want to make a statement on the streets of Los Santos.

Poll : Have you driven all eleven cars covered in this article? Yes No 0 votes