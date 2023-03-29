All 11 new GTA Online cars added with Los Santos Drug Wars so far

GTA Online's latest update, Los Santos Drug Wars, introduces players to a brand new storyline that involves drug trafficking and cartel wars in the fictional city of Los Santos. But that's not all - the update also brings in 11 new cars that players can add to their collections. The new vehicles range from vintage sedans to hypercars and stock car trucks. Some of the selections are available for purchase, while others can be obtained by completing specific missions or challenges.
With their sleek designs and high-performance engines, these new cars will surely add excitement to the gaming experience.
Here's a list of all 11 released GTA Online cars in Los Santos Drug Wars DLC
1) 300R
- Manufacturer: Annis
- Price: $2,075,000
- Vehicle Class: Sports
- Top Speed: 120.00 mph (193.12 kmph)
The Annis 300R is a sleek sports coupe in GTA Online that draws inspiration from the Nissan Z and Fairlady Z Customized Proto. Its fastback design and high performance make it a great choice for adrenaline-fueled races.
2) Entity MT
- Manufacturer: Överflöd
- Price: $2,355,000
- Vehicle Class: Super
- Top Speed: 131.25 mph (211.23 kmph)
The Överflöd Entity MT is a hypercar in GTA Online with a top speed that rivals even the most expensive vehicles in the game. Based on the Koenigsegg Jesko, the Entity MT boasts a striking design that is sure to turn heads.
3) Tahoma Coupe
- Manufacturer: Declasse
- Price: $1,500,000
- Vehicle Class: Muscle
- Top Speed: 112.25 mph (180.65 kmph)
The Declasse Tahoma Coupe is a muscular, two-seater car in GTA Online that takes inspiration from the classic Chevrolet Monte Carlo. With a powerful engine and sleek design, this vehicle is perfect for cruising around Los Santos.
4) Tulip M-100
- Manufacturer: Declasse
- Price: $1,658,000
- Vehicle Class: Muscle
- Top Speed: 116.75 mph (187.89 kmph)
The Declasse Tulip M-100 is a vintage-inspired muscle car in GTA Online that pays homage to the Chevrolet Malibu Coupe. Its unique design and powerful engine make it a great choice for those who want to stand out on the road.
5) Taxi
- Manufacturer: Vapid
- Price: $650,000
- Vehicle Class: Service
- Top Speed: 102.00 mph (164.15 kmph)
The Vapid Taxi is a four-seater vehicle in GTA Online that allows players to take on Taxi Work jobs in Los Santos. Available for purchase at Warstock Cache & Carry, this automobile is a great way to make some extra cash while exploring the city.
6) Issi Rally
- Manufacturer: Weeny
- Price: $1,835,000
- Vehicle Class: SUV
- Top Speed: 116.75 mph (187.89 kmph)
The Weeny Issi Rally is a hypercar with a design that draws inspiration from Koenigsegg vehicles like the Jesko and Regera. Its sleek lines and impressive speed make it a popular choice for racers.
7) Broadway
- Manufacturer: Classique
- Price: $925,000
- Vehicle Class: Muscle
- Top Speed: 100.00 mph (160.93 kmph)
The Classique Broadway is a classic car that is returning to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Based on the 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan, this vehicle is perfect for those who love vintage cars.
8) Panthere
- Manufacturer: Toundra
- Price: $2,170,000
- Vehicle Class: Sports
- Top Speed: 122.50 mph (197.14 kmph)
The Toundra Panthere is a two-door sports coupe in GTA Online that takes inspiration from the 2017 Alpine A110. Featuring a sleek design and impressive speed, this car is perfect for those who want to take to the streets of Los Santos.
9) Hotring Everon
- Manufacturer: Karin
- Price: $1,790,000
- Vehicle Class: Sports
- Top Speed: 125.75 mph (202.37 kmph)
The Karin Hotring Everon is a stock car truck heavily based on the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR. With a powerful engine and rugged design, this vehicle is perfect for off-road races and missions.
10) Eudora
- Manufacturer: Willard
- Price: $1,250,000
- Vehicle Class: Muscle
- Top Speed: 109.00 mph (175.42 kmph)
The Willard Eudora is a vintage sedan in GTA Online that takes inspiration from the 1960 Buick platform. Its classic design and full-size frame make it an excellent choice for cruising around Los Santos.
11) Virtue
- Manufacturer: Ocelot
- Price: $2,980,000
- Vehicle Class: Super
- Top Speed: 119.25 mph (191.91 kmph)
The Ocelot Virtue is an electric hypercar in GTA Online that is eligible for Imani Tech upgrades. With a design that draws inspiration from the Lotus Evija, this vehicle is perfect for those who want to make a statement on the streets of Los Santos.
