Top 5 GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles to buy before The Last Dose update

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will receive its second big expansion this week with The Last Dose update. The DLC has added a lot of vehicles to the already impressive catalog, including some time-limited ones. However, there are still rides that players need to get before the next set of vehicles arrives.

With that being said, this article will share five of the best GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles that one must get before The Last Dose update.

Five vehicles in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars to grab before The Last Dose update: Price, performance, and more

5) Hotring Everon

Manufacturer – Karin

Karin Vehicle Class – Sports

Sports Top Speed - 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h)

Karin Hotring Everon is a two-seater stock racing truck recently added to GTA Online for a limited time. It is inspired by the real-life Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR (2022) model. It is also powered by a single-cam V8 engine that comes with an intake manifold, coupled with a six-speed transmission.

It has decent top speed and impressive acceleration, giving it enough power to score a lap time of 1:06.487. The vehicle is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,790,000 - $1,342,500 through March 15, 2023.

4) Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab Brickade)

Manufacturer – MTL

MTL Vehicle Class – Service

Service Top Speed - 65.24 mph (105.00 km/h)

MTL Brickade 6x6, commonly known as Acid Lab Brickade, is an armored mobile laboratory that has been the center of the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars story. This vehicle is required for those who want to start an Acid Lab business.

Apart from that, the vehicle can be fitted with several weapons, including Ram Weapons, Proximity Mines, Spike, and even EMPs.

The Brickade 6x6 can be unlocked by completing the First Dose missions or purchasing it directly from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000.

3) Entity MT

Manufacturer – Overflod

Overflod Vehicle Class – Super

Super Top Speed - 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h)

Overflod Entity MT is a two-door civilian hypercar that has been a part of GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It is primarily based on Koenigsegg Regera and Jesko, respectively. The vehicle runs on a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine featuring intercoolers after the side intakes.

The vehicle performs phenomenally and can be upgraded with HSW Performance Upgrades, increasing its top speed to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h). It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,355,000.

2) Surfer Custom

Manufacturer – BF

BF Vehicle Class – Vans

Vans Top Speed - 69.75 mph (112.25 km/h)

BF Surfer Custom is a four-seater full-sized vintage van featured in GTA Online since December 2022. Like its standard variant, it is inspired by the VW T1 (Type2). On the performance front, the van runs on a single-cam carburetor V8 engine, powering the rear wheels with a four-speed transmission.

Due to being a full-sized vehicle, it is slow and a bit sluggish. However, its best suit is the nostalgia factor of driving a van in the GTA series and customizing it with robust modifications. The vehicle can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $442,500 - $590,000.

1) Tahoma Coupe

Manufacturer – Declasse

Declasse Vehicle Class – Muscle

Muscle Top Speed – 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h)

Declasse Tahoma Coupe is a two-seater classic muscle car in GTA Online that has taken design inspiration from the real-life Chevrolet Monte Carlo (1978-1980). It has a sleek and simple design that complements its single-camshaft V8 engine.

With the right set of upgrades and customization parts, the Tahoma Coupe can become one of the best-looking classic muscle cars that players can drive proudly around Los Santos. One can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,500,000.

Rockstar is releasing The Last Dose DLC this Thursday, and players can expect more new vehicles with it, including the most anticipated Ocelot Virtue. It’s the best time to grab the aforementioned vehicles and be ready to expand the collection with the next batch of drip-feed vehicles.

