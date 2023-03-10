Which real-life car is the Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online based on and is it worth buying?

The most recent weekly update in GTA Online has finally released the Karin Hotring Everon in the game. The car was revealed as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and arrived shortly before the release of The Last Dose chapter.

Like other drip-feed vehicles, the Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online is only available for a limited time. According to an official tweet from Rockstar Games, the vehicle will be available for purchase until March 15, 2023, after which it will be removed from the catalog.

This has upset fans and further created confusion about whether the car is worth purchasing. This article briefly overviews the new Hotring Everon and its performance in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to consider before buying the new Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online

The Karin Hotring Everon is a two-door sports car in GTA Online. It is a stock car truck primarily based on the real-life 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro NASCAR. The third-generation Toyota Tundra inspires the front of the car, and the rear resembles the 2019-2021 Ford F-150 NASCAR Trucks.

It features a boxy design with basic bodywork. Many GTA Online players also alleged that it shares characteristics with the Declasse Hotring Sabre, a stock car in the multiplayer game. However, the Hotring Everon does not have functional headlights and only has two decals that resemble headlights.

It has an extended chassis with stretched front and back sides. The back of the car features a ducktail spoiler and straight bodywork, while the front has a slightly curved design. It is worth noting that, like the headlights, the front grille has non-functional vents surrounding it.

Since it is a stock car, also known as NASCAR, Rockstar Games did not provide many customization options. This is justifiable as real-life NASCARs are also not permitted to have many customizations, hence the moniker "stock car."

In addition to regular upgrades, players can personalize their vehicle with neon kits, wheels, windows, and a choice of 30 different liveries. Liveries are a key feature of real-life stock cars, but they are limited to race-themed designs in the game.

The Hotring Everon has a front intake single-cam V8 engine connected to a six-speed transmission box that powers its rear wheels. Although the vehicle's rear has ample space, the engine is located in the front and features an intake manifold from the front intake.

When fully upgraded, the vehicle can run at a top speed of 125.75 mph or 202.37 km/h (as tested by YouTuber Broughy1322) and complete a lap within 1:06.487 minutes.

Is it worth getting the Karin Hotring Everon in GTA Online?

Despite being the latest vehicle in the game, the Karin Hotring Everon is not a worthwhile purchase in Grand Theft Auto Online in the current setting. It belongs to a particular class with comparable stats. Although it has quick acceleration, the handling is inferior and suffers from a frequent oversteering problem.

The price of the vehicle also does not justify its worth in GTA Online. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website lists the Hotring Everon at a staggering base price of $1,790,000 with a trade price of $1,342,500. The lack of modifications and basic features such as headlights reduces the vehicle's practicality.

While NASCAR fans and car collectors may try this vehicle, regular players should avoid it and utilize their money on other things in the game.

