5 best superhero games with open worlds similar to GTA 5's

Superhero mods are a popular choice among GTA 5 players. This is because messing around in the game's open-world sandbox environment is a lot of fun.

There are, however, a slew of superhero games set on open-world maps, some of which, like GTA 5, allow for massive destruction. This article compiles a list of some of the best ones ever made in this genre.

The best superhero games with GTA 5-like open-world environments

10) Saints Row IV

In terms of gameplay, Saints Row 4 is the most similar to GTA 5 out of all the games on this list. The fourth installment of the popular GTA rival series, however, included some extra features such as superpowers. Players could now run and jump at ridiculous speeds and glide around a virtual version of Steelport while using a variety of special abilities.

The game, however, was lacking in terms of the plot, which was extremely disappointing. It was essentially a DLC that had been repackaged as a new game, with the same map and mechanics as the original.

9) Megaton Rainfall

Megaton Rainfall is, without a doubt, the most unique game on this list. Players take control of a ridiculously powerful character who has the ability to fly across the known universe.

The game's camera is set to first-person mode, and the plot revolves around saving Earth from an alien invasion. Since the protagonist is invincible, the player loses the game when Earth suffers too many civilian casualties.

8) The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction

This is an old gem that was released in 2005, around the same time as GTA Liberty City Stories. While the graphics aren't particularly impressive, the gameplay is incredibly addictive.

The game lives up to its title as players can cause massive destruction while playing as the Hulk. Buildings can be toppled, and cars can be thrown in this open-world sandbox.

7) Spider-Man 2

Although this is the oldest game on the list, it is frequently included in lists of the best superhero games ever created. It was released in 2002, around the same time as Rockstar's GTA Vice City, and the graphics isn't particularly impressive.

However, the gameplay in Spider-Man 2 is incredibly satisfying, with a web-swinging experience rivaled only by the new Spider-Man series. The open-world city is very immersive, and the boss battles are especially memorable.

6) Sunset Overdrive

Sunset Overdrive can best be described as the game that Saints Row 4 should have aspired to be. It has a colorful and vibrant open world with a variety of ways to get around the map. Players will find themselves moving around the city without stopping by surfing over power lines or parkouring over buildings.

There are also bizarre and entertaining weapons to use; clothing and appearance can also be customized.

5) Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

This is the second installment in the Lego Batman series and the first to feature an open-world map. It is a must-play for Batman fans, and it features up to 75 playable characters.

The story is lighthearted since it is a Lego game, but it's quite well-written. A year after its release, the game was adapted into a film.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man is possibly the best Spider-Man game ever made, and it was developed by Insomniac Games, the same company that created Sunset Overdrive. The game has everything a Spider-Man fan could want. There's a cinematic storyline, free-flowing combat inspired by the Arkham games, satisfying web-swinging, and a large open-world map to explore.

If you're a fan of GTA games and like Spide-Man and fast-paced combat, there's a good chance you'll love this one.

3) Infamous 2

The protagonist of the Infamous series has the ability to control and use electricity to his advantage. The second game in the series is widely regarded as the best ever for a variety of reasons. The map is more vibrant and enjoyable to explore, the story is more engaging, and the gameplay is less repetitive.

The protagonist isn't as weak as he is in the first game, and he has access to new and unusual abilities. The traversal system isn't nearly as frustrating, and it's reminiscent of Sunset Overdrive.

2) Prototype

Prototype is one of the most underrated superhero games ever made, and it's also one of the best. Since the protagonist's abilities are ridiculously powerful and destructive, the open-world sandbox environment makes for an excellent playground of destruction.

It's a spiritual successor to The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, as the two games share similar gameplay and were developed by the same studio. However, in this game, the protagonist's abilities are more akin to those of Venom or Carnage rather than Hulk.

1) Batman: Arkham City

The Arkham games are undoubtedly the best Batman games ever made. Rocksteady delivered an exhilarating combat system, a gripping storyline, and a convincing environment. It's the series' first open-world game, and Arkham Island truly feels like a section of Gotham.

Despite its small size, the map is densely packed with details. Major buildings can be entered, with most missions following a level-like progression.

Several different games have adopted the combat system in this game, like Mad Max and Marvel's Spider-Man. This goes to show how revolutionary its approach to combat was.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh