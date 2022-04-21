5 best tuner cars in GTA Online ranked according to their performance

Los Santos Tuners is one of the most popular GTA Online DLCs ever released. It featured an impressive collection of tuner cars that drew in many car enthusiasts. They weren't outrageously expensive, nor did they have bizarre futuristic abilities.

The fact that Rockstar Games added a slew of cars designed specifically for gearheads made GTA fans ecstatic about the update. These tuners are known for their excellent handling, and despite being slower than supercars, they are far more enjoyable to drive.

This article evaluates five of the best tuners and ranks them based on their in-game performance.

GTA Online tuners ranked according to their performance: Lap time, top speed, and more details

5) Dinka Jester RR

Lap time: 1:04.564

1:04.564 Top speed: 125 mph

125 mph Price: $1,970,000

The Jester RR is a beautiful car that's somewhat based on the Toyota GR Supra. GTA Online fans believe it looks better than the original as the front bumper looks more esthetic in the Jester RR.

The Jester RR accelerates quickly and has a decent top speed. The handling is also quite nice, with little traction loss through corners. However, the traction isn't good enough after a hard launch because it spins its wheels a lot before picking up speed.

Despite having accurate steering, the car can oversteer if the driver strikes a curb when entering a bend. The Jester RR costs $1,477,500 after a Trade Price reduction.

4) Pfister Growler

Lap time: 1:04.231

1:04.231 Top speed: 121.25 mph

121.25 mph Price: $1,627,000

Based on the Porsche 718 Cayman, the Pfister Growler is a quintessential car for Porsche fans in GTA Online. It is pretty similar to the Comet S2 in terms of looks, but comparing the headlights makes it easier to distinguish between them.

Being a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) vehicle, the Growler has a moderate amount of wheelspin during launch. Due to the same reason, it's also a rear-heavy vehicle, and inexperienced drivers can lose control quite easily.

However, it has decent acceleration and is the 3rd-fastest tuner after the Comet S2, making it perfect for racing. The unlocked Trade Price of the Growler is $1,220,250.

3) Karin Calico GTF

Lap time: 1:03.596

1:03.596 Top speed: 121.25 mph

121.25 mph Price: $1,995,000

The Calico GTF is inspired by the legendary rally car Toyota Celica GT-Four (S205). It also drives like the real-life counterpart and is frequently considered one of the best tuners in GTA Online.

As a rally car, it has an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain, giving it excellent handling and traction. This also allows it to launch without any wheelspin and enter corners with minimal understeer and high stability. Despite being a rally vehicle, the off-road performance is a bit underwhelming.

Although it has the same speed as the Growler, the superior handling on the Calico GTF makes it get a better lap time. GTA Online players can buy this car for $1,496,250 after unlocking its Trade Price.

2) Emperor Vectre

Lap time: 1:03.463

1:03.463 Top speed: 115.25 mph

115.25 mph Price: $1,785,000

Lexus cars are hard to come by in racing games, let alone GTA Online. The Vectre is based on the Lexus RC F, a modern coupe. It shares some design elements from other Toyota civilian cars.

The Vectre accelerates swiftly off the line but loses momentum quickly and does not attain a high top speed. However, it has excellent handling and exceptional cornering stability to counteract this. The Vectre's hefty weight and subpar brakes can cause understeer when braking hard and through particularly sharp, low-speed turns.

Still, in the hands of an experienced driver, it's one of the best tuners in GTA Online. The Trade Price on the Vectre brings its price down to $1,338,750.

1) Karin Sultan RS Classic

Lap time: 1:03.397

1:03.397 Top speed:

Price: $1,789,000

The Sultan RS Classic is based on a widebody coupe variant of the Subaru Impreza WRX STi called 22B STi. In GTA Online, it is inarguably the best variant of the Sultan in terms of performance.

The car has excellent acceleration and top speed, and it can easily outmaneuver or outrun other tuners. Like the Sultan Classic, the Sultan RS Classic is also prone to wheelspin when the suspension is lowered. Since it is an AWD vehicle, it will excel at off-roading if the suspension is not improved.

The Trade Price of the Sultan RS Classic reduces its price to $1,288,500, which is more than a fair deal.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions. The lap times and top speeds were measured in-game by Broughy1322.

