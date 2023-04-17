5 best vehicle warehouse locations in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

GTA Online is a popular open-world multiplayer game developed by Rockstar Games, where players can engage in various criminal activities, including vehicle smuggling. One of the key features in this business is the Vehicle Warehouse, where gamers can store and sell stolen high-end vehicles for profit.

In this article, we will explore the top five vehicle warehouse locations in GTA Online for 2023, providing rankings based on key factors such as location, accessibility, profitability, and ease of use.

Whether you're a seasoned player looking to optimize your business operations or a newcomer seeking advice on where to invest your in-game currency, this article will provide valuable insights to help you make informed decisions in your virtual criminal enterprise.

Ranked list of Vehicle Warehouse locations in GTA Online (2023): Based on price, features & location

5) La Puerta

This warehouse is located near Marina's helipad and is close to the CEO's Office in GTA Online, providing some convenience in terms of location. It offers storage space for up to 40 vehicles and is closest to most drop-off locations during sale missions.

However, the highest price tag of $2,735,000 may be a deterrent for players on a budget, and it may not offer the best value for money compared to other warehouses with similar features.

4) Murrieta Heights

The Murrieta Heights Vehicle Warehouse is one of the top vehicle warehouses in GTA Online for 2023. It is located in southeastern Los Santos, giving players a sense of industrialization as they navigate the highways to source vehicles. The location offers easy access via the nearby ravine, allowing for a quick getaway or a chance to confuse enemies by taking the connected highways surrounding the warehouse.

Like other vehicle warehouses in the game, the Murrieta Heights location has a storage capacity of up to 40 sourced vehicles, making it suitable for players who have a large collection of stolen high-end models to store and sell for profit.

It is available for purchase at $2,850,000 in-game currency, providing a convenient and strategically located facility to operate the vehicle smuggling business in GTA Online.

3) Los Santos International Airport (LSIA)

The LSIA Vehicle Warehouse is a popular location for players in GTA Online who are interested in running a vehicle cargo business. It is known for its suitable location, being situated near the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA). This provides players with a sense of privacy and minimizes interruptions to their business operations.

The LSIA Vehicle Warehouse offers players the convenience of being able to land from a private jet and easily manage their vehicle cargo business.

This location is considered one of the best for running a vehicle cargo business due to its accessibility options, which can streamline the gameplay and maximize profits.

The LSIA Vehicle Warehouse can be purchased in GTA Online for a cost of $2,170,000. It provides players with a strategic location that offers both convenience and privacy for their vehicle cargo business.

2) La Mesa

Ranked as the second-best location, the La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse is known for its convenience and cost-effectiveness. It is located close to most delivery locations, making it one of the most profitable options for selling missions in GTA Online.

The warehouse is situated right off the freeway, providing easy access for vehicle deliveries and pickups. However, its popularity may make it more challenging to operate in solo lobbies due to potential player interference. The $1,500,000 price makes it more affordable compared to some other warehouses, making it a preferred choice for those who are on a budget.

1) El Burro Heights

This warehouse is ranked as the best location due to its strategic positioning away from prime areas. It is located in a suburban wasteland, providing some level of privacy and reduced chances of encountering enemy players.

The considerably moderate price of $1,635,000 makes it a more affordable option compared to other warehouses, allowing players to save on their initial investment. It also offers storage space for up to 40 vehicles, providing ample capacity for car collections and potential profits. The location is also conveniently accessible, with a highway nearby for quick deliveries or escapes.

