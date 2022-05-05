5 best vehicles that every GTA Online player should own

There are more than a handful of vehicles that GTA Online players should consider among the best of the best. These amazing rides usually offer something that no other (or only a few, often inferior options) can bring to the table.

Examples include:

Amazing in PVP

Gives a player access to new missions

Can help create several beneficial glitches

Is convenient to use

Several of these GTA Online vehicles are several years old, but their relevance hasn't waned much throughout the years.

Five most beneficial vehicles for every GTA Online user

5) Toreador

The Toreador is exceptionally useful (Image via Rockstar Games)

If gamers plan to get involved in PvP, they should consider getting the Toreador. It has the following valuable attributes:

Capable of taking nearly half a dozen Oppressor Missiles

Fast and has a boost

Includes a submersible mode

Has infinite missiles

Does not have a special icon on the world map

These traits make it incredibly versatile and valuable in several GTA Online scenarios.

4) MOC

The MOC is the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The MOC (Mobile Operations Center) is helpful for several Bunker-related missions, but the main appeal of this vehicle is how often it's used in glitches. There have been several exploits throughout the years that's used it, such as:

God Mode

Off the Radar

No Wanted Levels

Car Dupes

Rockstar Games patches some glitches, but not all of them. The MOC seems to consistently be useful for these types of exploits, so any user who wants an unfair advantage can benefit from owning one.

3) Terrorbyte

These two vehicles are terrific to use today (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several great reasons to own a Terrorbyte in GTA Online. The first one is that it unlocks Client Jobs, a decent way to make money independently. However, the more critical part of Client Jobs is that completing five of them unlocks the Trade Price for the Oppressor Mk II.

Not only does the Terrorbyte save money on the infamous flying broomstick, but it's necessary for upgrading the Oppressor Mk II. It can even store this automobile, thus opening a valuable storage spot in one's garage.

Also, the Terrorbyte is more durable than the Nightshark, often lauded as one of the most durable vehicles in GTA Online. For example, it can take 34 Oppressor Missiles compared to the Nightshark's 27.

2) Kosatka

The Kosatka provides players an excellent moneymaker (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the best ways for a solo user to make money. Other heists necessitate playing with others, which usually leads to playing with randoms.

Thankfully, the Cayo Perico Heist pays excellently for a solo gamer, making it something they would grind to earn enough money for whatever they want.

However, individuals must purchase the Kosatka to do this heist. It's not a fantastic vehicle otherwise, but this single niche makes it a must-have for any low-spender or F2P player in GTA Online.

1) Oppressor Mk II (or another easy to control flying vehicle)

The Oppressor Mk II as it appears in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

As hated as the Oppressor Mk II is, its low-skill floor makes it highly convenient to use. GTA Online's map is massive, especially when so many missions involve the user going from one side of the map to the other. Driving a car in this situation would be inconvenient, even if it was fast.

Hence, one would need a flying vehicle to do these missions efficiently. Planes aren't the most convenient to spawn or operate. Helicopters are more convenient most of the time, but they are still harder to fly compared to the Oppressor Mk II.

This vehicle's missiles, small size, and excellent mobility make it too useful to ignore in GTA Online. Plus, gamers can land it on top of their Kosatka if they're careful, making the Cayo Perico prep missions a breeze.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

