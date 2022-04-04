5 best vehicles in GTA Online next-gen edition

There has always been a wide selection of vehicles available to GTA Online players. Now on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, there are even more, plus the originals look downright incredible with the remastered 4K graphics.

Each gamer will have their own preferences for their favorite vehicles on next-gen consoles. Old or new, there are so many to choose from with so many individual improvements.

This article will discuss the five best vehicles in GTA Online's next-gen edition that gamers need to check out.

GTA Online next-gen cars that made the cut

5) Pfister Astron Custom

The Pfister Astron Custom might not immediately strike players as a mind-blowing car. However, with the number of customizations and new paint jobs available on next-gen consoles, this is certainly the sporty 4x4 to buy if you're in the market for such a car.

For $1,720,000, it is not the cheapest car with the looks that it has. However, after full customization, as long as the money is there, this vehicle will surprise most GTA fans with its performance and newly-discovered vivre.

4) Imponte Arbiter GT

Imponte are known for their muscle cars like the Duke, or even The Duke O'Death. GTA Online fans trust the company to produce above-average vehicles. So, it is not surprising that the Imponte Arbiter GT is more impressive than its fellow muscle cars.

For a relatively reasonable price of $1,580,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, players can customize and upgrade this car and feel as though they are driving around in an old-school Diablo gang car from GTA 3. Now, all that is needed is the original flaming livery from the first 3D game in the series.

3) Coil Cyclone II

The new version of Cyclone, the Coil Cyclone II, is one of the more exclusive customized cars for next-gen GTA Online fans. It does not necessarily stand out much from other sports and supercars in the game until players take it in for a full refurb and customization.

The car does not come cheap, with a starting price of $2,250,000 from Legendary Motorsports, plus all of the money gamers will undoubtedly spend on upgrades. However, if gamers think that the original Cyclone was a great car, they should absolutely grab themselves the second edition on their next-gen console.

2) Ocelot Ardent

The reason this fantastic 80s-style car makes the list at such a high rank is the fact that it can be weaponized. Some gamers have pitted it against the Toreador or Deluxo due to its damage-causing capabilities as well as its smooth 80s bodywork. The customizations for this vehicle are simply fantastic.

It is not overly priced for such a high-demand car in GTA Online either, costing players only $1,150,000. A small price to pay for some secret agent-style driving props.

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Pegassi is well-known for producing some of the sleekest looking sports and supercars in GTA Online. Now with the new next-gen Weaponized Ignus, players can look their best while doing their worst.

The car is not cheap at $3,245,000, available from the Legendary Motorsports website. While many gamers enjoy the Ignus as it stands in the Supercar class, the fact that next-gen gamers get to experience the weaponized version in 4K is mind-bending. It also adds a lot that the vehicle is now a roaming sports death-machine

Note: The views expressed are those of the writer.

