5 best ways to make money in GTA Online (January 5 to 10)

Making money in GTA Online can get a little challenging for new players. The community is seeing a lot of new faces this year, and must be aware of the best methods to obtain cash and maintain a steady flow of income to grow further. The ongoing weekly update offers great monetary rewards for competing in certain tasks.

This has created a great opportunity for both beginners and veterans to stack some cash while having fun completing missions. However, not everyone knows which exact task offers these rewards and where to find them.

So this article will guide you on the best ways to make money in GTA Online in January.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 great ways to make money in GTA Online this week

1) Regular Time Trials

Time Trials have always been a great way to make money in the game. The ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering 2x cash and RP for participating in these races, making it even more lucrative. All that players need to do is be in the free mode and have a decently fast car.

Winning these races generally offers $100,000 to $200,000, which in itself is quite a good amount. With the 2x cash offer, players can stack a lot of money in a relatively short amount of time because the Time Trial races only take a couple of minutes.

2) Stunt Races

Grand Theft Auto is all about stealing vehicles, shooting NPCs, and performing stunts. Well, the Stunt Races in GTA Online have always been a source of joy for players ever since Rockstar Games added this mode to the game. The gravity-defying loops and race tracks ensure that everyone has enough fun and equal frustration falling off the ledges.

While the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S payers have the ongoing GTA Online Wildlife Photography Challenge to make money, others can use the 2x cash reward to earn more while having fun in the Stunt Races. It is a great time for everybody to distract themselves from difficult and annoying missions in the game.

3) Payphone Hits

GTA Online's Payphone Hits have always been a great way to make money. This free-mode event requires players to take out certain targets provided by Franklin and earn money for each kill. While the cooldown time before was around 48 minutes, Rockstar Games has reduced it to 10 minutes with the latest update. However, the payout per hit has also been reduced drastically.

But, this means that anyone looking to grind these tasks can make a lot of money in a short amount of time. While they will only get $70k, they can keep doing the missions every 10 minutes to stack the cash. This makes it a great venture for beginners who don't have other sources of income.

4) Trap Door

The Trap Door is an Adversary Mode in GTA Online that offers a great way to have fun while also earning money in the game. With the event offering 2x cash and RP, it is the ideal time to participate in this mode and make some money.

All players need to do to win when playing the Trap Door Adversary Mode is stay outside the red zone. Anyone still inside when the timer ends will fall into the ocean and get eliminated. The team with any number of surviving players at the end of the rounds wins the match.

5) Junk Energy Time Trials

Unlike the regular Time Trial races, the Junk Energy Time Trials add several twists that add more fun and challenge to the races. The game gives the players a bike so that things are fair for everybody, and then asks them to complete the race within the time limit.

However, the race disappears for the day after you complete it. Since it is a daily event, you can participate in one another day and make more money. Combined with the ongoing 2x cash offer, it is the perfect opportunity to stack some cash on top of having a lot of fun. However, some of the races will test your patience.

As mentioned before, this weekly update has added several fun things to the game, including the Peyote Plants in GTA Online that allow players to turn into animals and run around the map.

