5 best ways to make money in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024

Rockstar Games has added many ways to make money in GTA Online over the years. However, not all yield exactly the same amount of cash, and it is better to invest your time and effort in only the jobs that reward lots of money. This will allow you to purchase any car, weapon, and property you like. It's also worth noting that more ways to make cash are expected to arrive with the game's Summer Update 2024.

With that in mind, this article will be taking a look at the five best ways to make money in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024. It should be noted that utilizing some of these options will require a hefty initial investment.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Salvage Yard Robberies and 4 other best ways to make money in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024

1) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

This heist is the best way for beginners to make money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is GTA Online's latest heist as of this writing. What's best about this job is that it can be started without any investments, which means even beginners can utilize it to make money.

It gets unlocked following a phone call from Vincent Effenburger, features six missions that are quite fun and easy to complete, and pays $500,000.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

This heist takes place on the Cayo Perico island (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist is still one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. Despite having its payout recently nerfed, the job can still get you around a million dollars easily if you get items like the Pink Diamond as your Primary Target.

Its setup missions and finale can be wrapped up in an hour and a half, but note that you will need to buy the RUNE Kostaka submarine to unlock The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, which costs $2,200,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

3) Salvage Yard Robberies

Salvage Yard Robberies are a fun way to make money in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robberies are a part of the game's Salvage Yard business. They also feature some setup missions as well as a finale and usually reward well over $200,000 for selling or salvaging each stolen vehicle. Rockstar Games even lets players claim one of these vehicles occasionally for a small fee.

Besides Robberies, the Salvage Yard business offers a few additional ways to make money as well. Those interested can buy a Salvage Yard in GTA Online from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

4) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Robbery Contracts can be completed solo (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are very similar to Salvage Yard Robberies. Each of these jobs includes two setup missions and a finale. However, these contracts' payout is just under $200,000 except for The Union Depository Contract, which rewards $300,000.

To play these Robbery Contracts, you must own an Auto Shop. This business is listed on Maze Bank Foreclosures as well and even offers some extra ways to make money in GTA Online like Auto Shop Client Jobs and Exotic Exports.

5) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is set inside this vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Acid Lab can assist you in making lots of money in GTA Online before the Summer Update 2024. It is a mostly passive business, perfect for solo players, and can be unlocked by completing The First Dose story missions.

Then, all that is required is either buying supplies or stealing them at regular intervals to manufacture acid, selling a full batch of which can earn you a little over $200,000. Note that naming your product in the Interaction Menu before selling it can get you a 5% bonus on the sale amount.

