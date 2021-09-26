5 of the best weapons to use in GTA Online freemode for PVP

PVP is a big part of freemode in GTA Online, and the right weapon can make it or break it.

Most weapons will help a player in GTA Online in some capacity. Some guns are far more efficient than others to use. It doesn't necessarily mean that a player using the best weapons will always win. If the skill gap is too massive, all a top-tier weapon could do is lessen how badly a player loses.

Still, there are moments when using the right weapon helps a player vanquish their foes. There are various niches to consider in GTA Online, so there is no "one size fits all" weapon. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't weapons every player should have in their loadouts.

Top GTA Online weapons in freemode for PVP

#5 - Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some players need a way to get rid of another player. If they can't aim particularly well, they won't be able to shoot through the windows of a vehicle. Other heavy weapons such as the Minigun would be ideal if they could.

Fortunately, the Homing Launcher is a valuable weapon. GTA Online players shouldn't use it against heavily armored vehicles. However, it will destroy some of the weaker vehicles in a few shots (or even just one-shot some of them).

Its range is far more impressive than most weaponized vehicles. If players are confident with their aiming prowess, they should use the Rocket Launcher.

#4 - Heavy Revolver Mk II

The Heavy Revolver Mk II in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Heavy Revolver Mk II is an excellent weapon for players who play with auto-aim. It's powerful and relatively accurate, which is always a plus. Its power can one-shot some players, and it will effortlessly eliminate any player who has taken some chip damage.

Sadly, the Heavy Revolver Mk II isn't as helpful in free aim lobbies, especially in the hands of a player who can't aim well. It takes a while to reload, which makes it easy to punish. Still, its power in a particular type of lobby makes it exceptionally beneficial to use.

#3 - Combat MG Mk II

The Combat MG Mk II in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Combat MG Mk II is an excellent all-around weapon to use for close to medium-range fights. It has several of the valuable customization options that other Mk II weapons have in GTA Online. Not only that, but the Combat MG Mk II has overall solid stats to boot.

Its good stats make it useful in a plethora of situations. If a player doesn't want to use a Heavy Weapon or a Sniper Rifle, using the Combat MG Mk II is a safe option.

#2 - Sticky Bomb

The Sticky Bomb has several uses in a PVP setting in GTA Online. First, it's an explosive, so players can always use it to fight other players. However, it's also a popular weapon to use on one's self.

If players care about their K/D ratio in GTA Online and their scores against others, the Sticky Bomb is excellent. It will deny the opposing player the satisfaction of winning.

Not only that, but it also puts the player in a different location when they respawn. Any explosive can work in this situation, but grenades are more volatile to use. Likewise, one may wish to save their RPG ammo, thus making Sticky Bombs preferable in GTA Online.

#1 - Heavy Sniper Mk II

The Heavy Sniper Mk II in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Explosive rounds make the Heavy Sniper Mk II exceptionally dangerous in GTA Online. It will mow down most vehicles. That's not to mention how much devastation it will cause to other players.

It's superior to the original Heavy Sniper, which was an excellent weapon in its own right. The Heavy Sniper Mk II is a tremendous long-ranged weapon in GTA Online, and its overall stats are far too great to overlook.

In the hands of a skilled player, one could argue that the Heavy Sniper Mk II is the best weapon in the game. It will dispose of other players and other vehicles surprisingly efficiently.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

