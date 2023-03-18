5 biggest things added to GTA Online with The Last Dose update

GTA Online's The Last Dose update was recently released, adding tons of new content and concluding the Los Santos Drug Wars story. Dr. Friedlander finally made his debut in the shared open world, along with a lot of other exciting content. Whether players love to complete missions or collect new drip-feed cars, there’s something for everyone.

With that being said, this article will share five of the biggest things added to GTA Online with the recent Last Dose update.

5 new aspects in GTA Online Last Dose update everyone should try

1) Last Dose missions

The Los Santos Drug Wars continues as Rockstar has finally added the second part of the mind-bending story in the form of GTA Online Last Dose missions. These are a series of five new contact tasks unlocked after completing First Dose missions. Dax calls on players to meet at The Freakshop where Labrat gets kidnapped, kickstarting the amazing conclusion to the Drug Wars.

And that’s not all, as players can get a brand new Ocelot Virtue for free after completing all Last Dose missions as a host, provided they have available storage space for the vehicle.

2) Ocelot Virtue

GTA Online Last Dose update has added the Ocelot Virtue electric hypercar as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed vehicle. Its exotic look is based on Lotus Evija, especially the brake and tail lights. Apart from the sporty design, it runs on a large battery cell with a single-gear transmission.

Despite its average top speed, the car is a beast of acceleration, making it perfect for taking quick corners. Players can also upgrade the vehicle with Imani Tech and Slick Proximity Mines, making it the best new vehicle of 2023. GTA+ members can even claim it for free from Legendary Motorsport with two exclusive liveries this month.

3) Willard Eudora

Fans of classic cars can rejoice as Rockstar has also released the most awaited Willard Eudora sedan with GTA Online Last Dose update. This special four-seat vehicle is inspired by real-life 1960s Buick vintage cars.

On the performance front, the classic car is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a three-speed gearbox. It also comes with robust customization options that fans can utilize to create personalized eye-catching rides in no time.

If players want to buy this vintage sedan, they need to be quick, as it’s available for a limited time only. They can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos by March 29, 2023, and get it for $1,250,000.

4) The Last Dose Event rewards

Rockstar knows how to get players' attention by rewarding them for trying new things. Throughout March 29, 2023, GTA Online players can earn rare rewards for completing unique mission challenges. Here’s a list of tasks that can be claimed before time runs out:

Complete the first Last Dose Mission – Floral Guffy Pool Sliders Resupply Acid Lab and complete a Sell Mission – Black Enema Flourish Ski mask Complete all Last Dose missions – Canvas Shoes and Lime Leopard Slab cap Complete a Stash House – Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask

Each earned item will be delivered to players within 10 days, keeping the excitement of the update alive.

5) Dr. Friedlander, new clothing items, and more

Dr. Isiah Friedlander, Ph.D., made his debut in GTA Online Last Dose missions as the main antagonist of the Los Santos Drug Wars story. This also proves that Michael De Santa spared him in the cannon story, as he established the FriedMind Pharmaceutical Corporation before 2023.

The new update has also added brand new Branded Cardigans and Wide Pants clothing items that can be found in the Top and Designer Jean's sections in any retail store in the city. Players can also earn up to 3x rewards by playing different game modes and claiming enticing discounts on select vehicles.

While the Last Dose update isn’t as big as some fans expected, it still offers incredible fun and excitement for everyone in the game.

