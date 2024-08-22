5 Borderlands ideas that GTA 6 should implement

GTA 6 will be Rockstar Games' next major release, and it is slated to arrive in 2025. While the gaming community is immensely excited about it, a few recently announced titles have also left players buzzing, one of which is Borderlands 4. The Borderlands series is different from Grand Theft Auto games on many fronts, but it would be interesting if the latter takes inspiration from the former.

This article lists five Borderland ideas that Grand Theft Auto 6 should implement.

Note - This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Co-op and other Borderlands ideas that GTA 6 should implement

1) A distinct look

A glimpse of Borderland's visual style (Image via borderlands.2k.com)

The Borderlands series is known for its unique visual style, which often makes the in-game environment resemble a sketch. This distinctive look sets it apart from many other video games and could serve as inspiration for the next Grand Theft Auto title.

Trending

Although Rockstar Games aims for realistic visual effects overall, incorporating unique color grading or art design elements in certain areas could make GTA 6 stand out. With the dominant pink, blue, and yellow hues showcased in the first trailer, it seems the developer might be aiming to achieve just that.

2) Sliding

GTA 6 should change the combat system seen in GTA 5 to offer a more dynamic and intense fighting experience. There are many ways to do that, such as implementing a hard-hitting melee combat akin to Red Dead Redemption 2 or bringing back the combos from Grand Theft Auto 4.

The addition of a small feature like sliding from Borderlands could also help. For those unaware, this is a maneuver that can be executed while sprinting. If it is included in the next Grand Theft Auto game, it could let players slide into cover more dynamically and possibly even perform takedowns when sliding towards enemy NPCs, dodging incoming bullets.

3) Co-op

Lucia is Grand Theft Auto 6's female protagonist. However, the title might also have a playable male protagonist, reportedly named Jason. In fact, two playable protagonists were among the many things seen in the GTA 6 leaks.

If this ends up being the case in the final game version, featuring a co-op mode (that is letting another player control the second protagonist) would open up a lot of possibilities in terms of gameplay. This option is available in Borderlands titles, so if Rockstar Games needs any inspiration for implementing this idea, it can look towards this franchise.

4) Backpack

The GTA 6 leaks seemingly hint at the influence of Red Dead Redemption 2 to some extent. An example is the possibility of having a limited weapon capacity. If that is to be a part of the upcoming title, Rockstar Games can implement a backpack/inventory system, akin to the Borderlands series, to carry items like weapons.

Players can also be given the option to upgrade and increase its capacity, just like how SDUs can upgrade the backpack storage capacity in Borderlands games.

5) Selling items

Some Borderlands 3 weapons in action (Image via borderlands.2k.com)

Players can buy many things in Grand Theft Auto Online, such as weapons and properties, but are only allowed to sell vehicles. This limitation has bugged a good section of the player base and should be changed in the series' next installment.

Players can sell weapons they do not like in Borderlands games. Implementing this idea in GTA 6 would make a lot of sense, given how integral weapons are to this series. In fact, letting players sell items like weapons in addition to vehicles could set up a handy, alternative economy.

Also check: Will GTA 6 be on PC: Everything known so far

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback