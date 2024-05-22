5 cars like Sultan Classic in GTA Online that you might not know about

The Karin Sultan Classic is a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) Sports Car in GTA Online, seemingly based on the Subaru Impreza GC8 and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution I. It is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos at $1,718,000 and has a Trade Price of $1,288,500, which can only be unlocked by finishing the Diamond Casino Heist finale as leader with this vehicle.

While the Karin Sultan Classic does offer a few good qualities at this price, the game also features some similar rides that you can check out. This article takes a look at five cars like the Sultan Classic that you might not know about.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Annis Elegy Retro Custom and more cars like the Sultan Classic in GTA Online that you might not know

1) Karin Sultan RS Classic

Official Sultan RS Classic poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Sultan RS Classic can easily be confused with the Karin Sultan Classic as the two are nearly identical. However, there are some very subtle differences between the two, as the former seems to be inspired by the Subaru Impreza 22B STI.

Notably, the RS Classic's fully upgraded top speed, 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h), per popular GTA Online vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322, is a tad faster than its counterpart's 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h). The vehicle also costs a little more, having a $1,789,000 full price with a $1,341,750 Trade Price.

2) Annis Remus

The Annis Remus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Annis Remus is another one of the many JDM cars in GTA Online. It looks to have been based on the Nissan Silvia S13 and shares many similarities with the Sultan Classic in terms of appearance. That being said, one big difference between the two is that the Remus only has two seats.

The Remus' top speed post full upgradation, 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h), is also in a similar range, but its best attribute is drifting. In fact, you can even equip the vehicle with the recently introduced Drift Tuning modification at the LS Car Meet.

3) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Expand Tweet

The Annis Elegy Retro Custom seems to be GTA Online's iteration of Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline GT-R from the movie - 2 Fast 2 Furious. Those interested can obtain it by converting the Annis Elegy RH8 into the variant at Benny's Original Motor Works in Los Santos for $904,000.

Once completely upgraded, the Retro Custom becomes capable of hitting a top speed 115.25 mph (185.48 km/h).

4) Dinka Kanjo SJ

Expand Tweet

The Dinka Kanjo SJ has a simplistic design like the Karin Sultan Classic. It looks to be inspired by the Honda Civic Coupe Gen V and can be bought for $1,370,000 or its Trade Price of $1,027,500 at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

That said, the Kanjo SJ is among the more slower cars in GTA Online as even after complete upgradation, it can only achieve a top speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h).

5) Declasse Impaler SZ

Official Declasse Impaler SZ poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Impaler SZ is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, having been added to the game under The Chop Shop update. Though it isn't a JDM car, its design, possibly based on the 1994 Chevrolet Impala SS, is pretty comparable to that of the Karin Sultan Classic, especially the front layout.

The Impaler SZ can also accommodate four players, and, after being upgraded completely, can hit a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.30 km/h), per Broughy1322.

While it isn't as fast as cars like the GTA Online Pegassi Tempesta, the Impaler SZ is still pretty quick. Those interested can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,280,000.

