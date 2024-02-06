5 controversial vehicles added to GTA Online

The Grand Theft Auto series is all about vehicles, and nowhere is this more apparent than in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has continuously added unique vehicles to the game throughout the years. This has led to a massive list of purchasable vehicles in the game across different categories. However, the introduction of some of these vehicles has been quite controversial.

These include futuristic hoverbikes, overpriced luxury aircraft, and glitched-out vehicles that don't justify their price. Here's a short list of some GTA Online vehicles that have been heavily criticized by the community. These vehicles have changed the way the game is played for the worse.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 criticized vehicles in GTA Online

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

It's impossible to discuss a list of the most controversial vehicles in GTA Online without including the Oppressor Mk II in it. This is by far the most out-of-place vehicle in the game and also one of the most hated. The Oppressor Mk II is a hoverbike that can fire Homing Missiles and has countermeasures for defense.

This, coupled with its small size and incredible speed, makes it a formidable vehicle that can launch surprise attacks on any player in Freemode. This is also how the vehicle got its infamous reputation as a griefer's first choice. Thankfully, Rockstar nerfed the weapons and defensive capabilities and increased the price to $8,000,000 so as to reduce the number and efficiency of griefers.

2) Deluxo

The Deluxo, like the Oppressor Mk II, is another futuristic vehicle in GTA Online that can hover and fly. It's based on the DMC DeLorean and has appeared previously in GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories but as a normal vehicle. Now, here's where the problem lies. Rockstar has completely changed the direction of Grand Theft Auto with vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II and the Deluxo.

Up until Grand Theft Auto Online, the developers took great care in creating believable game worlds that reflect the time period they're set in. This was one of the selling points of Rockstar, and it's made apparent in some of their other titles, like the Red Dead Redemption games.

They ruined this immersion by flooding GTA Online with flying cars and futuristic technology, and as a result, vehicles like the Deluxo stick out like a sore thumb. It's a cool-looking car that pays homage to Back to the Future, but it should've been a normal vehicle like the one in the Vice City games.

3) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Luxor Deluxe is the very definition of a meaningless purchase and is definitely one of the things that GTA Online beginners should avoid. It serves no purpose other than for players to show off their in-game wealth. The Luxor Deluxe is basically a gold-plated variant of the Luxor and has a whopping price tag of $10,000,000.

Most players saw it as a blatant attempt to persuade impressionable youngsters to buy Shark Cards so they could afford this vehicle. The egregious pricing didn't sit well with fans either, as it costs 10 times the price of an ordinary Luxor.

4) Vapid Aleutian

The Vapid Aleutian is on this list as it's a relatively new vehicle added with the Chop Shop update for GTA Online. The problem lies with how the price of this vehicle doesn't justify its performance. The Aleutian is a 4-door SUV that supports Imani Tech upgrades and costs $1,835,000. The problem is that there are much better options at this price point.

The Enus Jubilee, which costs $1,650,000, offers better performance, and it also comes with Imani Tech modification options. In addition, the Aleutian suffers from two major bugs that are unlikely to be fixed before the next big content update in the summer.

One of its headlights is glitched out and features a non-functional LED light strip, while its windows, which were supposed to be bullet-resistant according to the game files, can't stand up to gunfire. These issues make the Aleutian one of the worst SUVs in GTA Online at the moment.

5) Police Riot

The Police Riot has been present in Grand Theft Auto Online since the beginning, but only as an NPC vehicle. It was recently made purchasable, but there are several reasons why it's a terrible vehicle. While poor handling is acceptable for a heavily armored truck, the Riot is rendered useless as it can't be equipped with bulletproof tires.

The armor of the Riot is quite durable; it can resist fire damage, and its windows are bullet-resistant. However, as a clunky vehicle with no bulletproof tires, it can become useless if the tires are popped. All the purchasable police cars in GTA Online that were introduced with the Chop Shop DLC are ridiculously priced, but the Riot takes the cake with a price tag of $4,800,000.

