5 of the creepiest secrets in the GTA franchise

It's Halloween season in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and this time of the year brings out several Halloween-themed events and Easter eggs in GTA Online. Players have been getting their hands on Alien Survival mode and the Slasher adversary mode, among other ongoing weekly events centered around the celebration.

This is also a good time to look back at the creepy Easter eggs found in GTA franchise games. From old games to new, there have been hidden details spread everywhere in the unlikeliest places, which when discovered can be creepy and at times, funny.

This article lists some of the creepiest secrets not ranked in any specific order. They're definitely worth checking out.

Creepy secrets found in GTA franchise games

1) Jolene's mystery (GTA 5)

This one's from GTA 5 and features the ghost of Jolene. Details of Jolene's death can be found in the in-game browser in The Senora Beacon article. The ghost of Jolene appears every night at 11 pm in-game time at Mount Gordo by the cliffs and disappears exactly at midnight. The ghost, however, does not interact with players.

If players wait by the bottom of the cliff, they can hear voices after 10 pm in the game, which consists of ghostly noises and what appears to be Jolene's voice moments before she is presumably pushed down the cliff. Players will also see Jolene's husband's name 'Jock written in blood near the location of her appearance.

2) Chainsaw massacre (GTA: Vice City)

There's an apartment in Vice City that looks nothing out of the ordinary from the outside. The apartment holds a weapon that players can use in the game, just as there are other weapons that are spread across the map. This one's special, however, as the weapon's location looks like a crime scene from a horror movie.

Upon entering the apartment, players won't find anything odd. However, there is a chainsaw that can be obtained inside the bathroom, whose walls are bloodied with silhouettes of a person perfectly etched. The bloody marks make for a creepy location, with no clues about the mysterious murder found anywhere in the game.

3) Ghost car (GTA: San Andreas)

In GTA: San Andreas, players can find a mysterious car by the 'Horseshoe' rock formation. The location is a creepy place in itself and upon reaching the spot, players can find a damaged car moving across. The mysterious part about this is, the car seems to be empty with no driver or passengers inside.

The car can be driven by players, but the damage incurred to the vehicle cannot be fixed in any Pay n' Spray location, although the engine works quite well. The vehicle appears every time players get to the location and has the same cracked glass and damaged body parts.

4) Statue's beating heart (Grand Theft Auto 4)

In GTA: 4, players are aware of the 'Statue of Happiness' but few may know that there's a way to get inside the statue. There's a door by its feet, and if a player gets to it using a cheat or a chopper, they can get inside without any effort. While the statue has a smiling face, what lies inside is quite creepy.

Players will find a ladder going up once they step inside the statue's door. Upon reaching the top of the ladder and getting down on the platform, players can see an actual beating heart, shackled to the center by chains from all sides. The beating heart can also be heard by players as they get closer to the top of the ladder.

5) Deadman hanging (GTA: Vice City)

This one's easy to miss, as it appears in one of the first cutscenes of Vice City at Marco's Bistro. As the cutscene plays, players can see a huge piece of meat hanging inside the room behind the NPCs. A big fat man is seen standing next to a piece of meat, and upon closer inspection, it reveals something dark and sinister.

The man next to the piece of meat isn't just standing there, as there seems to be a piece of metal coming through his chest. He's left there hanging next to a piece of meat, probably murdered by the same mob that's present in the hall, with everyone ignoring it and going about their work.

