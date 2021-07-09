5 deleted missions from GTA 5

GTA 5 is one of the most popular, award-winning, and record-breaking games of all time, but it, too, didn't just pop into existence.

The game and the incredibly complex missions it boasts must have taken a whole lot of time and effort, and even then, some missions failed to make it to the final stage.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most interesting GTA 5 missions that never made it to the grand launch.

5 GTA 5 missions that never made it to the final stage

#An unnamed Heist Mission

Imge via vg47.com

Given how popular Heist missions are in GTA 5, it is a pity this unnamed Heist mission never made it through. Not much is known about this mission except that it was supposed to feature an overarching objective like every other Heist in GTA Online, set over a series of missions and a finale.

Perhaps Rockstar knew they had raised the bar too high for a mediocre Heist to make it to the final stage and decided to drop the whole thing. Perhaps the mission was actually good but did not compliment the story. Either way, fans will never know.

#4 Harrier

Image via gta5-mods.com

GTA 5 featured a number of stealth missions, each more challenging than others, some involving the most sluggish vehicles on earth. Harrier, too, involved a jet that Michael was supposed to steal for Solomon Richards. As aforesaid, GTA 5 is packed to the gills with a number of vehicle-centered missions. Perhaps that is why Harrier never made it through.

#3 The Sharmoota Job

Image via NightHulk37 Gaming, Youtube

This one actually sounds insanely interesting. It involved Michael and Trevor stealing Aztec aircrafts, kidnapping Martin Madrazo's wife and his prized horse. The Sharmoota job was basically a high-paid Heist and would have made for a good addition, but, for better or worse, it ended up in the bin.

#2 Social Networking

Image via denofgeek.com

Networking skills pay and this mission was all about social engagement, so to say. In this mission, the player would have had to steal Brucie Kibbutz's Stinger by sending a prostitute after him - a trick almost every kingpin from the underworld falls flat for.

#1 Save Film Studio

Image via vg247.com

Not a lot is known about this mission, but as the name might allude to, Save Film Studio probably involved Michael rekindling his passion for the film industry and saving the day by somehow protecting a certain Film Studio. Had this mission been featured, it would have made for good character development for the GTA 5 protagonist, whose lifelong ambition was to become a film producer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod