5 differences GTA 5 fans can expect to see in GTA 6

GTA 5 is almost a decade old and is still going strong. However, fans don't want Rockstar Games to include certain things this game has in Grand Theft Auto 6. These range from certain features to how some missions were linearly designed. Since the upcoming title has been under development for quite some time, the community expects it to be better than its predecessor.

While GTA 5 rolled out so many years ago, it has tons of features and missions that keep players entertained for hours. But it also has some flaws. Since Rockstar's aim will be to make Grand Theft Auto 6 better than its predecessor, there's a chance this title will feature the following things.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

5 things that will make GTA 6 different from GTA 5

1) A dense map with tons of random events

While GTA 5 has a huge map, it is mostly barren and devoid of life and activity. This has been a major complaint of fans, who want Rockstar Games to improve in this aspect in Grand Theft Auto 6. Thankfully, the upcoming title's trailer did suggest that the game will have a populated map.

So, fans can expect to see an improvement in this department. On top of that, if the studio took inspiration from RDR2, then players might also come across random events while exploring the map, keeping things interesting. This could be one of the biggest changes in GTA 6 that sets it apart from its predecessor.

2) An intricate vehicle customization option

Vehicles have always been an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto series. However, players never received an option that lets them customize automobiles, motorcycles, etc., completely. While GTA 5 does allow players to add/remove a couple of things, the modifications you can make are mostly cosmetic and not too detailed.

However, it is rumored that the upcoming title will have an intricate vehicular customization feature, allowing players to swap parts. This is something that fans desperately want to see in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) A seamless switch between protagonists during missions

Another big issue most fans had with GTA 5 was the abrupt transitions between the protagonist trio during missions. This not only broke immersion but cut screentime for the characters. It also got quite annoying when you wanted to continue a mission with a certain protagonist but couldn't.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 will have multiple protagonists as well, fans can look forward to seamless switching between them during missions. This would be extremely helpful and allow players to complete tasks with whichever character they wish.

4) Stealth

Stealth has never been a strong suite of GTA protagonists or this franchise's player base. However, some iconic missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 would be better if one could approach them discreetly rather than with all guns blazing. While the title does prompt players to stay low in some instances, it is not necessarily effective.

However, Rockstar Games might add a dedicated stealth feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 that could make things interesting. Not only would this give players a different approach to completing missions, but also increase the replayability of the title.

5) Better parkour and movement

Like several characters that need to return with GTA 6, parkour is a feature that should also make a reappearance in the next installment. San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 4 had limited, yet some of the best move sets that players could utilize when it comes to freerunning.

Rockstar did not include much in the way of parkour in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, fans might get better movement and parkour abilities in the upcoming title, which would be a welcoming upgrade. It will enhance the overall agility of characters and give them more freedom to move and scale certain terrains, ultimately making things fun.

