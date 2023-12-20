5 major things confirmed about GTA 6 so far

Rockstar Games has revealed countless details about GTA 6 through its first official trailer. Nevertheless, fans still want to know more about the game. They have been analyzing its one-minute and 30-second trailer in great detail. This video answered some burning questions, such as who the protagonist is, where the game is set, and when it will be coming out.

The trailer highlighted some new inclusions, such as new vehicles. That said, here's a list of some of the biggest things about GTA 6 that have been confirmed by Rockstar Games — mostly through the trailer.

5 things about GTA 6 that have been confirmed so far

1) Lucia

Lucia, the female protagonist seen in the trailer, appears to be one of its major highlights. She is revealed in the very beginning, with another character calling out her name as the camera pans to her face. Lucia is the only playable character who has been revealed so far. The other rumored protagonist — Jason, hasn't been confirmed to be playable.

As the trailer begins, Lucia is seen inside what looks like a prison. In subsequent shots, she can be seen robbing a store and riding shotgun. She is also shown with Jason. Moreover, she can be seen in the official artwork for Grand Theft Auto 6 revealed by Rockstar in its newswire post, where she's wearing an ankle monitor.

2) Release window

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming out in 2025, as revealed near the trailer's end. Rockstar also included this release window on its website, although an exact date hasn't been given. Many trustworthy insiders had predicted that the game wouldn't be coming out before 2025, and their claims have been proven true.

So, fans will have to wait two more years before the next Grand Theft Auto title comes out. In the meantime, Rockstar will likely be releasing new content for GTA Online, such as the recent Chop Shop update.

3) Platforms

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been confirmed to be coming out on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Rockstar announced this on its website the same day the trailer was released (December 5, 2023). The studio hasn't mentioned any other platform this title may come to yet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was expected to be released only on current-gen consoles, so this doesn't come as a surprise. Meanwhile, insiders predicted that the game will be delayed on PC, although Rockstar hasn't brought up anything about a GTA 6 PC release.

4) Vice City and Leonida

The GTA 6 trailer made it clear that Vice City — which is making its debut in the HD Universe — will serve as this game's setting. This title's trailer shows several shots of the city, capturing how massive and detailed it is. The beachfront seems to be densely populated, and Vice City looks quite alive, even at night.

However, this location isn't the only highlight when it comes to the game's map since it will feature multiple regions in the state of Leonida (Rockstar's version of Florida).

The title will include smaller towns like Port Gellhorn, Kelly County, and Hamlet as well — along with what looks like a region based on the swampy Everglades. In one scene of the trailer, a region that resembles the Florida Keys can also be seen.

5) New cars and more vehicular customization

Several returning cars from GTA Online and GTA 5 were spotted in the trailer. However, some new ones — such as a vehicle that looks like the Faction Custom Donk, a new type of monster car, and more — were also seen in this video.

Car customization is expected to be more diverse in the upcoming title, and a scene in the trailer showcases a new type of glittery paint job.

Some new types of vehicles should also be featured in the game, like a smaller Yacht and a working cargo ship. However, it's currently unknown if players can actually drive them or not.

