Why GTA Online Chop Shop is the best Winter DLC so far

The GTA Online Chop Shop update rolled out recently, and fans are thoroughly enjoying the various events Rockstar Games has added to the game. Since the developer has informed the community that there is still plenty of content left, the current missions, features, and tasks introduced via this update have established Chop Shop as the best Winter DLC in GTA Online so far.

This is a significant claim because the online multiplayer has received some amazing updates in the past that added tons of new things to the game. However, the Chop Shop update was not only focused on new missions but also several quality-of-life changes.

This article will highlight why the current Winter DLC is the best the game has ever received.

Disclaimer: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

What makes the GTA Online Chop Shop update the best Winter DLC?

Return of Yusuf Amir and other quality of life changes

Rockstar Games was teasing the community about the GTA Online Chop Shop update for quite some time before eventually rolling it out on December 12, 2023. While the official changelog only listed a couple of missions, fans were extremely happy to hear that the DLC would feature Yusuf Amir, a prominent character from The Ballads of Gay Tony.

Yusuf Amir brings with him a new business in GTA Online, the Salvage Yard, along with new mini-heists and vehicle robberies. These have provided the game with a much-needed breath of fresh air. It has also given the players more options to expand their businesses and earn more money in the game.

But this is not the only thing that makes the Chop Shop DLC so good. Rockstar Games has worked on tons of quality-of-life changes. This includes a new Interaction Menu for console players that allows them to manage their vehicles and garages without having to physically move them.

Media Sticks

On top of this, the Chop Shop update has also brought a small treasure hunt where players need to find the GTA Online Media Sticks that spawn at random locations on the map. Finding this item will allow them to listen to a new array of music.

Apart from this, Rockstar Games surprised the console players by adding animals in the free-roam mode of the game. This has changed online multiplayer and made it more immersive and realistic. Fans have been requesting something like this for quite some time, and the Chop Shop delivers exactly on that.

Drift Races

The vehicle enthusiasts of GTA Online received early Christmas presents in the form of the Drift Tuning modifications. Rockstar Games has added special Drift Races to the online multiplayer and some new cars built to tackle corners gracefully. Players can also equip the new drift tuning mod with some older vehicles to make them drift better as well.

A screenshot from Rockstar's website informs that there's more to come. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with these things, the developer has also made changes to some of the existing features to make them more streamlined. However, players are more excited about the news, mentioning that there is more in store, and the developer might roll it out with the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023.

Several leaks have led the players to believe that Rockstar is not done with the Chop Shop update and that the online multiplayer will see more positive changes shortly.

