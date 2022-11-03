5 discounted GTA Online vehicles that players should get this event week (November 3-9, 2022)

The GTA Online update for Thursday has finally been released by Rockstar Games, and there are many rewards, bonuses, and offers to go around. However, as with any other weekly update, the new discounts on various vehicles have drawn the most attention.

Such deals appear to be the only way for most gamers to own expensive cars, helicopters, motorcycles, etc., which they would not have been able to afford otherwise. To help GTA Online players decide which vehicles to get this week, the list below will offer five discounted options worth considering.

Note: This article reflects the author's subjective opinion.

Five vehicles featuring the best discounts to buy in GTA Online (November 3-9, 2022)

1) Akula

The Akula is a stealth attack helicopter based on the Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche. Thus, it comes with a camo exterior that might appeal to players who are into realistic military vehicles.

Furthermore, it is one of the fastest choppers in the game and is very easy to handle as well. Its controls are very responsive, and beginner pilots will find it genuinely enjoyable to fly.

The Akula has strong armor and does not explode very easily. However, its best defensive mechanism is its stealth mode, which, when activated, makes this helicopter virtually invisible to other players in a session. This is a huge selling point for this entry.

The chopper also comes with homing missile launchers and machine guns, making it a pretty lethal option. This vehicle currently has a 35% discount and can be purchased for $2,407,637-$1,810,250 in GTA Online.

2) Barrage

The Barrage is a weaponized all-terrain vehicle, making it one of the most useful options to own in GTA Online. Its primary design is based on the HDT Storm SRTV (Search & Rescue Tactical Vehicle), giving it a pretty tough and compact aesthetic.

With this vehicle, players can easily handle any kind of uneven terrain. Moreover, it has amazing top speed and acceleration, which is very convenient if gamers are trying to reach a particular destination as fast as possible.

It has a lightweight design and high suspension, making it very comfortable to drive, especially when players are making sharp corners. The Barrage has high durability and can take up to five direct missile hits before exploding. Furthermore, it comes with two independently operational turrets. This automobile sees a 35% discount this week and can be bought for $1,378,87-$1,036,750.

3) Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is a stylish-looking car that takes inspiration from none other than the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato when it comes to its design. This gives it a classy look that is guaranteed to attract players who like sports cars that also offer a certain degree of luxury.

The highlight of the Pariah has to be its insane performance, as it is one of the fastest cars in its class with amazing top speed and acceleration. It is perfect for racing, so if a GTA Online player is looking for a sleek vehicle they can show off to other racers in the game, this automobile is perfect for that. This week, the Pariah will be 35% off and go for $923,000.

4) Hustler

The Hustler is a unique vehicle in GTA Online as its design is based on the 1933/1934 Ford Five Window Coupe, which makes it one of the oldest-looking automobiles in the game as well.

Its design still carries some modern customizations that give it a cool steampunk-ish aesthetic that many players will enjoy. Performance-wise, it is also quite admirable.

Due to its V8 engine, it also boasts good top speed and acceleration. Not to mention, it can be controlled very well and quite easily. It also has great traction. Moreover, the Hustler does not suffer from crash deformity, which makes it a super practical getaway vehicle. There is a 35% discount on this car this week, and players can get it for $406,250.

5) Khanjali

The Khanjali is based on the PL-01 Polish light tank, which is why it has a very futuristic design. This entry also works very similarly to the Rhino but with more focus on its stealth capabilities.

It is also quite fast when compared to other tanks in the game. The Khanjali can easily withstand multiple explosives and is heavy enough to crush cars if it's driven over them, making it a dangerous vehicle to own.

The tank comes with a cannon that can be used to one-shot players or vehicles. It is also a perfect option to use against griefers as it is equipped with a rail gun that has a very long range. This means that the annoying gamers won't be able to escape its firepower easily.

GTA Online players can buy this tank for $2,887,76 -$2,171,250; it has a discount of 25%.

