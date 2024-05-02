5 distinctive things that GTA 6 story mode should do to separate it from GTA 5

GTA 6 story mode should be different from that of Grand Theft Auto 5. After all, the last game came out almost 11 years ago, and fans deserve something truly new. In addition, there were also plenty of complaints about Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode, as many found it a bit boring in comparison to San Andreas or GTA 4.

The introduction of several new as well as returning features from previous games were a welcome addition. However, some others were missing, which they need to bring back in GTA 6 story mode. Fans also expect some unique new features in single-player that would make it the most ambitious game yet.

GTA 6 story mode features that would make it different from GTA 5

1) Relationship level

Jason and Lucia are a couple in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 story mode should have a system where you have to maintain a good relationship between Jason and Lucia. As we all know from the gameplay leaks and the trailer, Jason and Lucia are the main protagonists who are also a couple. This could be utilized in such a way that their relationship level decides the outcomes of certain missions and even the endings.

Some fans have already been speculating that the game might show Jason and Lucia turning on each other in the end. If that's the case, then it should be an optional ending and not a forced one.

2) Honor system

Should Jason be limited by an Honor system? (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 story mode should also look towards Red Dead Redemption 2 in order to be different from Grand Theft Auto 5. One major RDR2 feature Rockstar can implement in GTA 6 is the Honor system, which was decided by Arthur's morality in the game. Apart from affecting the dialogue and the protagonist's personality itself, this also decides the endings.

Countless fans have been entertained by the idea of Grand Theft Auto 6 allowing for a morality system. One unique way of implementing this is by letting only one of the characters be affected by it, like Jason. If the rumors of Jason being an undercover cop in GTA 6 are true, such a system would make perfect sense, and would even prove to be a throwback to True Crime.

3) Region-locking

The game could start in a small town and then progress to Vice City. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans have been wanting Rockstar to go back to the system used in the earlier Grand Theft Auto games where you could only explore a certain section of the map until you progressed in the story enough. This region-based progression has been seen in other Rockstar Games titles like Bully and RDR2, and even GTA 5, but the restriction isn't the same in all games.

The ankle monitor seen in Lucia's leg in the GTA 6 poster has sparked rumors about GTA 6 story mode reintroducing this feature. It would indeed be a great way to force a player to get accustomed to certain sections of the map, which would only help them explore the game in greater detail.

4) Temporarily playable characters

Side characters deserve to take center stage for once. (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 story mode should present some opportunities for players to control certain characters from the story other than the main protagonists. The upcoming game is only going to have two protagonists, so if one of the GTA 6 main characters becomes playable during a certain mission, that would be a unique new feature for the series.

5) Prison chapter

Lucia inside a prison (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the first GTA 6 trailer, we saw Lucia in a prison, and the official artwork also shows her with an ankle monitor. What would set GTA 6 story mode apart from that of Grand Theft Auto 5 would be if there were to be a prison chapter or a section of the storyline taking place inside one of the prisons. This hasn't been done before in a Grand Theft Auto title, so it would make the upcoming game unique.

