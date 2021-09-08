Top 5 most expensive properties players can buy in GTA Online

Properties in GTA Online are a huge investment. Players can buy and own various assets, from warehouses to air hangars to even lavish penthouses.

This list explores the top 5 most expensive properties that one can buy in GTA Online.

Top 5 most expensive properties that players can buy today in GTA Online

5) Sandy Shores Facility

The Sandy Shores Facility in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Ganes)

With the capacity to store up to 12 vehicles (5 slots are reserved for special ones), the Sandy Shores Facility is the most affordable strategic property that players can buy in GTA Online. This facility is worth the asking price, owing to its proximity to main roads.

The property first made an appearance when players had to buy a facility that would serve as their base of operations in the Doomsday Heist. Such facilities also serve as underground bunkers which can protect its occupants.

Price: GTA$2,740,000

4) Fort Zancudo Hangar A2

Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hangar A2 in Fort Zancudo is one of the most strategic purchases in GTA Online. Once it's bought, players will be allowed to fly right over Fort Zancudo Airspace. With this purchase, they won't get to a 5-star wanted level during their journey over this location.

What makes the asking price worthwhile is the fact that the clearance granted to the owners also extends to members of their organization. This happens in the form of a low-level clearance.

Price: GTA$3,250,000

3) Darnell Bros Warehouse

The Darnell Bros Warehouse in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Owned by Lester Crest, Darnell Bros Warehouse didn't make an appearance in GTA 5 but has played a significant role in GTA Online. It is a crate warehouse that can store about 111 crates at a time. Furthermore, it is located in La Mesa. This property has all the perks to justify its asking price.

Price: GTA$3,500,000

2) Maze Bank Tower Office and Garage

The Maze Bank Tower Office and Garage in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Located on Pillbox Hill, right in the middle of Los Santos, the Maze Bank Tower Office and Garage is one of the most prestigious properties to own in GTA Online.

The property also has three garages which, when bought, can set buyers back by a whopping $6.75 million. For the base asking price, the players get a helipad on the roof in order to easily access airborne vehicles. This property is more of a luxury than a utilitarian investment.

Price: GTA$4,000,000

1) Diamond Casino & Resort - High Roller Penthouse

The Diamond Casino High Roller Penthouse in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If players want a lavish lifestyle, they must look no further than the High Roller Penthouse offered by the Diamond Casino & Reso.

In its High Roller configuration, the property offers a Lounge Area, Media Room, Office space, Spa, Bar and Party Hub. It also provides an extra bedroom and garage for players to store up to 10 vehicles.

The property can serve as a luxury safe-house for players in GTA Online.

Price: GTA$6,533,500

Also Read

Disclaimer: The views presented in this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's perspective.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul