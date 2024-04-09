5 expensive GTA Online vehicles that should be cheaper in GTA 6

Among the various GTA Online vehicles that players would like to see in GTA 6, some are ridiculously expensive. This makes them unapproachable for beginners who don't have enough funds to spend on them. It is quite possible that Rockstar Games will bring back some of these vehicles in its upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

Naturally, fans want the studio to balance the prices of these vehicles and make them cheaper. This would not only allow everyone to purchase them but also increase their popularity.

This article lists five such expensive GTA Online vehicles that should be cheaper in GTA 6.

5 GTA Online vehicles that should be available for cheap in GTA 6

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is infamous for being used by griefers, making it one of the most hated GTA Online vehicles ever. While it is quite overpowered in the game, it also comes with a huge price tag of $8,000,000. This is quite a lot of money for a flying motorcycle that can shoot Homing Missiles.

While the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is quite fun to ride and is very powerful against both NPCs as well as other players, Rockstar Games should reduce its price if they decide to bring it back in GTA 6. A cheaper price would allow everyone to experience the thrill of flying on a motorcycle in the new game.

2) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Players need to obtain good aerial vehicles for both offense and defense. There are some excellent helicopters in GTA Online that one can purchase for a relatively cheap price tag. However, the Buckingham Swift Deluxe's $5,150,000 does not scream cheap at all.

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is a variant of the normal Swift. However, apart from its 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h) top speed, it does not have much to offer. It looks cool and oozes luxury but will fall apart once other better options start chasing it. This is a big reason why the developer should either upgrade this helicopter or reduce its price in GTA 6.

3) Declasse Scramjet

There are tons of amazing and fast GTA Online vehicles that will not rip a hole in your pocket. However, the Declasse Scramjet is not one of them. While it does boast a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), most of its excellent stats only shine on the paper.

On top of that, the Declasse Scramjet costs a whopping $4,000,000. This is a lot of money in the multiplayer mode that you can instead use to purchase and establish some other business. Since GTA 6 is bound to have some amazing features and vehicles, this weaponized Super Car shouldn't cost this much in the new game and should be beginner-friendly.

4) Grotti Vigilante

Yes, this weaponized Super Car looks like the Bat Mobile, but it is not worth spending $3,750,000 at all. While it is one of the best-looking GTA Online vehicles, the Grotti Vigilante's performance does not compensate for its price.

While it is one of the fastest cars in the online multiplayer mode, the Grotti Vigilante doesn't handle too well when rushing. It bounces around a lot making it difficult to control even on a straight path. This is one of the reasons why it doesn't deserve its immense price tag.

Rockstar Games should reduce the Grotti Vigilante's price if they bring it back in GTA 6.

5) Nagasaki Shinobi

When there are amazing motorcycles in GTA Online like the Pegassi Bati 801 and Shitzu Hakuchou Drag, it is hard to recommend something like the Nagasaki Shinobi, which costs $2,480,500 but doesn't perform extremely well.

With a top speed of only 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h), it is hard to justify this motorcycle's price, more so for beginners, who shouldn't spend $2.4 million on it when the Bati 801 only costs $15,000.

Since the Shinobi is also not one of the best GTA Online vehicles by any means, it shouldn't cost this much in this game or GTA 6 if it ends up making an appearance there.

