5 of the most expensive muscle cars in GTA Online

Muscle cars ooze coolness in GTA Online, which makes the most expensive options seem even more appealing.

Buying an expensive car is a great way to flaunt one's wealth, and it's no different with muscle cars. Sure, cheap muscle cars can work wonderfully in races and are more efficient in other situations. However, they often lack that extra oomph these expensive muscle cars have.

It should go without saying that these muscle cars' prices are for GTA Online only. Likewise, this list doesn't consider specific discounts that might occur based on weekly events.

Fans of collecting muscle cars in GTA Online are bound to have at least one of these vehicles in their garage.

The five most expensive muscle cars in GTA Online

#5 - Drift Yosemite ($1,308,000)

The Drift Yosemite (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although the Drift Yosemite is the cheapest on this list, it does possess the best overall stats out of any muscle car in GTA Online. It has good speed, amazing acceleration, and a great handling stat, thus making the Drift Yosemite a great muscle car for its price.

GTA Online players can get the Drift Yosemite at a lower price of $981,000 if they complete the Diamond Casino Heist Finale as the leader.

#4 - Arena Slamvan ($1,321,875)

The Future Shock variant of the Arena Slamvan (Image via GTA Wiki)

The three variants of the Arena Slamvan (Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare) all cost the same. Interestingly enough, it's also the only vehicle on this list that doesn't have a trade price that GTA Online players can use.

Arena vehicles tend to survive a single explosion, and the Slamvan is no different. It's a durable muscle car, but also with all of the interesting Arena Wars upgrades some GTA Online players love.

#3 - Weaponized Tampa ($2,108,050)

The Weaponized Tampa (Image via GTA Wiki)

A speedy weaponized vehicle is a useful trait to have. While it's noticeably slower than other muscle cars in GTA Online, the Weaponized Tampa has several weapons that make it an interesting weaponized vehicle.

The Weaponized Tampa can have its price reduced to ­$1,585,000 if the GTA Online player does the appropriate Mobile Operations Mission.

#2 - Arena Imperator ($2,284,940)

The Apocalypse variant of the Arena Imperator (Image via GTA Wiki)

Like with the Arena Slamvan, there are three variants for the Arena Imperator (Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare). Its price can be lowered to $1,718,000 if the player gets the appropriate sponsorship from Arena Wars.

It's worth noting that the Arena Imperator is the fastest muscle car in GTA Online. Its true top speed is 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h), which complements its terrific acceleration.

#1 - Ruiner 2000 ($5,745,600)

The Ruiner 2000 is the fourth most expensive vehicle in GTA Online overall, so it's no surprise that it's the most expensive muscle car in the game. It costs more than double the price of the Arena Imperator, although it could be lowered to $4,320,000 at its trade price for doing the associated Special Vehicle Mission.

It is an upgrade over the original Ruiner, and it even dons a machine gun and missiles (with a capacity of eight at a time). It possesses the special ability to jump similarly to what taxis can do after doing the Taxi Driver vehicle mission in GTA Vice City.

It even has a parachute feature, which makes its descent slower than normal.

