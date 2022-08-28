5 of the most expensive new cars in GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update introduced many fairly-priced cars, but there are still some ridiculously expensive vehicles to buy in it. Although the update also showcased multiple new moneymakers, there are still players who won't have enough to afford everything.

Thus, it could be worth looking at some of the new pricey vehicles. This article will include their default price and mention any Trade Price whenever applicable. If there is a Trade Price, then there will be details on how to unlock it.

Note: This list includes every car related to the update, not necessarily just the ones introduced thus far.

The five most expensive cars from GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises

5) Draugur ($1,870,000)

The Draugur (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Draugur is ranked fifth here, it's worth mentioning that it's solely because of its default price. Its Trade Price of $1,402,500 is much more affordable. Curious players who wish to unlock its Trade Price should know that they just need to complete all ten Cayo Perico Races.

This car has a respectable top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h), but its acceleration is deceptively good for its design. Based on Broughy1322's data, it barely has the fastest lap time out of any Off-Road vehicle, making its cost somewhat justifiable.

4) Vigero ZX ($1,947,000)

The Vigero ZX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The $1,947,000 figure is what's available from the earlier datamines. Considering the other leaked prices were correct, there's no reason to doubt that the Vigero ZX's price is accurate too. Since it is a leaked vehicle, it's worth mentioning that its top speed and lap time is yet to be determined.

Nonetheless, many GTA Online players were hyped to see a modern automobile based on the Camaro. It is classified as a Muscle car in GTA Online's data. Similarly, it does not have a leaked Trade Price like a few other leaked vehicles.

3) SM722 ($2,115,000)

The SM722 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Good interiors are seemingly rare for GTA Online vehicles, but it makes sense why the SM722 looks so nice. It doesn't have a roof, meaning that players will inevitably see its interior once they purchase it.

It's not the most notable Sports car. While 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h) is a good top speed compared to other vehicle classes, it's simply not that high for a Sports car. Some people might love its overall aesthetic, so the price could be justifiable for those who want an eye candy.

2) Torero XO ($2,890,000)

The Torero XO (Image via Rockstar Games)

A price tag of almost $3 million is quite a bit in GTA Online, especially when there is no Trade Price. At the very least, it has a good top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h) coupled with excellent acceleration. Although it's one of the faster Super cars by default, it's worth mentioning that it does not have HSW modifications.

Thus, it's deceptively slow compared to some alternatives like the Coil Cyclone II. One can still get some good mileage out of it in races where HSW modifications are disabled.

1) LM87 ($2,915,000)

The LM87 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final vehicle on this list is the LM87, costing a grand total of $2,915,000. Like the Torero XO, it has no Trade Price. Unfortunately, it's even slower, as it only goes up to a top speed of 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h). Likewise, its lap time is also unremarkable for a Super car.

It's not a bad automobile per se, just overpriced. This vehicle class tends to have expensive selections, so it's not surprising to see two of GTA Online's newest cars from the Criminal Enterprises update end up at the top of this list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

