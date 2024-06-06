5 facts about Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online you must know

Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online is a good car with impressive design and satisfactory performance. However, there are various things about the vehicle that many players don't know. These range from small details to regular stats of the Sports and Tuners car in the online multiplayer mode. It is necessary to know these facts as they will allow you to understand the car better.

That said, looking for these facts can be overwhelming since Rockstar Games has a huge roster of vehicles, and picking one out of the lot can be challenging. Hence, this article will list five interesting things you should know about the Karin Calico GTF in the game.

5 interesting things about the Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online

1) It's a Toyota Celica

The Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online is based on the real-life Toyota car (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Toyota Celica is a popular real-life vehicle and Rockstar Games used it as a reference to design the Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online. This is the biggest reason why the vehicle looks so sleek and stylish without going too extravagant or over the top.

While there are some inspirations from other cars like the third-generation Toyota Soarer (Z30) and the 1999–2001 Hyundai Tiburon (RD2), these are delimited to headlights or certain specific parts of the car. However, if you want to create a Toyota garage in the game and add one of their best cars, then the Calico GTF is your go-to option.

2) It's great for races

The Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online is great for racing purposes (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online is one of the best cars to use for both street and track racing. While it does understeer a bit, it is manageable and its speed and well as acceleration more than make up for it. The car can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) quite easily which is great during races.

It has good acceleration and braking which is superb around the corners. However, you need to be careful and let go of the throttle otherwise the car will understeer heavily making you lose speed. Other than that, the car is simply perfect for the racing scenario of the online multiplayer mode of the title.

3) The car can drift

The Calico GTF is great at drifting in the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Not many players would think of the Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online as a drift car but it is quite capable of doing so. While it might not have the special Drift Tuning modification like some others, you can put the Low Grip Tires and lower the vehicle's stance which allows it to glide around the corners.

This makes it one of the best cars in GTA Online to take for drift racing, especially if you don't own any vehicle that can apply the Drift Tuning modification. This car is slick and tackles the corners easily making the rider comfortable around the bends. One can try it out in the LS Car Meet since the vehicle is available as the Prize Ride during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

4) It's one of the most customizable vehicles

Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online is one of the most customizable vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online is one of the most customizable vehicles in the game. It has a huge array of upgrades and modifications you can apply which will make all the vehicle enthusiasts of the online multiplayer mode quite happy. These range from engine upgrades to a variety of liveries you can apply.

While the car might not be the current GTA Online podium vehicle of the week, it is still worth obtaining in the game. You can apply a variety of modifications and tweak it according to your taste. This is Calico GTF's one of the strongest suits in the online multiplayer roster.

5) Its custom hood option often disappears

The car has a weird hood glitch (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While the various customization options available for the Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online are excellent, there are some minor bugs and glitches associated with the car. One such bug makes the custom hood option invisible if it is detached from the car.

This is a pesky glitch that can be annoying for players who like to tweak and work around the car a lot. Otherwise, it is a minor inconvenience for most players. Note that this bug only appears when you detach the hood and try applying the custom options.

