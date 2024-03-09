All GTA 5 drift tuning cars after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The GTA 5 drift tuning cars are some of the best vehicles for players who like to conquer tight corners and glide around bends. While the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update did not add a new automobile to the pre-existing list of vehicles in this category, several players are looking to get themselves a ride that is compatible with this game's drift tuning.

To help such individuals figure out which car to get, this article will list all the GTA 5 drift tuning cars in the game after the new patch and also talk about how well they perform.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

All available GTA 5 drift tuning cars after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) Fathom FR36

The Fathom FR36 is a Coupes Car that was added to the game with the Chop Shop DLC. The Infiniti G35 (V35)-inspired vehicle will cost you $1,610,000 and can be bought from Southern S.A. Super Autos. Not only can the Fathom FR36 drift elegantly with the Drift Tuning Modification, it also has a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), which makes it quite amazing.

2) Annis Remus

The Annis Remus is another ride that can use the special Drift Tuning Modification to get better at tackling corners. This is a Sports and Tuners vehicle whose design is based on the real-life Nissan Silvia S13. This GTA 5 drift tuning car can be bought from Southern S.A. Super Autos for a price of $1,370,000 and is capable of reaching a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h).

3) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is a Sports and Tuners car that has a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). This is one of the best drift cars in GTA 5 for all intended purposes. While it does cost $1,970,000 to purchase, you will be satisfied with the performance of this Toyota Supra-inspired vehicle.

4) Annis ZR350

Another amazing GTA 5 drift tuning car that you can purchase in the game is the Annis ZR350. This is also a Sports and Tuners vehicle that has a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) and handles corners with ease. '

While the new Obey 8F Drafter that Rockstar Games is giving away for free might look better, the ZR350 isn't any less attractive, nor does it lack in performance. This Mazda RX-7 (FD)-inspired car will cost you $1,615,000.

5) Annis Euros

The Annis Euros is a Sports and Tuners vehicle that is also one of the most amazing GTA 5 drift tuning cars. Not only does this ride look excellent, it also has a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) while being able to make tight corners with relative ease.

This is a Nissan 350Z- and Nissan 370Z-inspired option. It is also one of the best GTA 5 cars for completing various missions in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. This automobile will cost you $1,800,000 in the game.

6) Karin Futo GTX

When it comes to the best GTA 5 drift tuning cars, the Karin Futo GTX is a top option. This a compact Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86-inspired vehicle that has no problem gliding around corners. It also has a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), thanks to it doubling as a Sports and Tuners car. However, you will need to spend $1,590,000 to obtain this vehicle in the game.

7) Declasse Drift Yosemite

The Declasse Drift Yosemite is another great option if you're looking for the best GTA 5 drift tuning cars. Its base model is also available in a GTA mobile game, San Andreas. As a muscle car, the Drift Yosemite looks big and intense. However, it goes around corners smoothly.

It also has a top speed of 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h) and costs $1,308,000 in the game. The Drift Yosemite's design is based on the real-life Chevrolet C10.

8) Declasse Drift Tampa

The last one of the GTA 5 drift tuning cars on the list is the Declasse Drift Tampa. While the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update brought some new vehicles to the game, the Drift Tampa is still an amazing pick for anyone looking to slide around corners in Los Santos. This 64 - '73 Ford Mustang- and '68 Dodge Charger-inspired car has a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and costs a mere $995,000.

