Top 5 cars for completing GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions

GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is the newest heist added to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online. It features story missions wherein you will be sabotaging the Cluckin Bell cocaine cartel's operations. Completing this heist pays $500,000, and since it doesn't require purchasing any expensive properties or vehicles as a prerequisite, all types of players can start playing them.

That said, using certain cars for its missions can help in completing them quickly and easily. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at the top five cars for completing GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions.

Enus Paragon R (Armored) and 4 other top cars for completing GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions

5) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a Super Car with an incredibly quick acceleration and a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) when fully upgraded. Since most GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update missions involve traveling, Virtue's quickness can assist greatly in going from one place to another.

The car can also be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating. However, the best thing about Ocelot Virtue is that it can be obtained for free by beating all The First Dose and Last Dose story missions. Hence, even beginners can add it to their collection.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is faster than the Ocelot Virtue, thanks to completely upgraded top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h). While it has an expensive price tag of $2,150,000 and a $1,612,500 Trade Price on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, it should be noted that its windows are bullet-resistant to some degree.

This provides much-needed protection against the overpowered enemy NPC shooting accuracy, especially when being chased in GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions. Additionally, the Buffalo STX can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating.

3) Enus Paragon R (Armored)

The Enus Paragon R (Armored) belongs to the Sports Cars category, which features rides like the Stinger TT, Obey 8F Drafter, and more. It hits a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) post full upgradation and boasts windows that are bullet-resistant to some extent.

Notably, the Enus Paragon R (Armored) comes equipped with quick-firing dual front-facing machine guns. In a nutshell, this car is a combination of speed, offensive, and defensive measures, which is great for the GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

This car can be obtained for free upon completing all Diamond Casino Story Missions. However, unlocking these missions requires owning a Casino Penthouse, which is a little expensive.

2) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is slower than previous entries in terms of top speed, but it has been an incredibly popular choice for contact missions like the GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions. This is because of its windows that are almost completely bulletproof.

Although there are some angles from where bullets can penetrate the Armored Kuruma, they are very tight and difficult for enemy NPCs to shoot at. Hence, players can easily sit inside and take out their adversaries.

The car is relatively cheap at just $698,250 and a Trade Price of $525,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. This makes it accessible to most users for completing missions added with the March 7, 2024, GTA Online weekly update.

1) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante is likely based on the Batmobile from the Hollywood films Batman and Batman Returns. It is incredibly fast, thanks to a top speed of 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h) and includes bullet-resistant windows.

This car also features a Rocket Boost and can shoot Homing Missiles that can be very useful in GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions. Those interested can get the Grotti Vigilante from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,750,000.

This car also features a Rocket Boost and can shoot Homing Missiles that can be very useful in GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions. Those interested can get the Grotti Vigilante from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,750,000.

