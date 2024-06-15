5 fan-requested GTA 6 features which would be too much

Grand Theft Auto fans have been requesting countless unique GTA 6 features, listing everything they would like to see in the game. However, not all of these wishes are realistic. While some of these requests are too good to be true, others are too advanced for today's technology.

Meanwhile, there are those features that might not fit in with the concept of Grand Theft Auto at all. For instance, if the game were too realistic, it would not appeal to fans who enjoy the arcade sandbox aspect of it.

With all this in mind, here are some fan-requested GTA 6 features that would be too far-fetched.

Note: This article is entirely subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 GTA 6 features that fans want to see but are too much for the game

1) Interacting with NPCs

Many open-world RPGs, such as the Elder Scrolls series, allow players to interact with all in-game NPCs. However, it is not feasible for this feature to be implemented in Grand Theft Auto, at least for now. This is because Grand Theft Auto titles are set in the modern era and feature large modern cities along with several towns and/or villages. For instance, the number of NPCs in an RPG like TESV: Skyrim is far lower than that of GTA 5.

What Rockstar can do instead is to bring back the ability in San Andreas that allowed you to reply positively or negatively to pedestrians as one of the returning GTA 6 features.

2) Obeying traffic rules

As the name of the franchise suggests, vehicles are undoubtedly one of the biggest aspects of the Grand Theft Auto series. As such, speeding through the open-world map in different cars and causing rampages along the way is a common pastime for fans of the series. If Rockstar were to add proper traffic rules for the player character as one of the new GTA 6 features, the game might lose its arcade charm.

On the other hand, the Mafia series has managed to do this just fine. Even though traffic rules are enforced in the Mafia games, the player can just as easily get away from cops.

3) Destructible environments

If rumors about the GTA 6 map size are to be believed, it's going to be larger than any other Grand Theft Auto title ever before. However, to feature fully destructible environments, GTA 6 will have to sacrifice the exceptional environmental detailing that Rockstar is known for. It will be simply impossible for the game to handle both at the same time.

While there are several open-world game series like Just Cause and Mercenaries that make part of the map destructible, this might be too much for Grand Theft Auto. What Rockstar can do instead is to make certain specific structures and sections of different buildings destructible, which has already been a thing since GTA 4.

4) Fuel system

Refueling vehicles make sense in a more chill game (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are mods emulating a working fuel system for vehicles in several Grand Theft Auto games, which shows how popular this feature is among the fanbase. However, it's unlikely that Rockstar will implement this as one of the latest GTA 6 features. The reason for this is that it might end up as a nuisance during missions and races.

While this one still makes more sense than most of the other features on this list, the GTA 6 leaks haven't hinted at any such aspect of the game.

5) Making all buildings enterable

Making all buildings enterable sounds unrealistic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many fans have complained how Grand Theft Auto 5 offers very few enterable buildings, despite having a large map. What's worse is that some of these buildings are only made enterable during certain missions. Now compare that to Grand Theft Auto 4, which was filled with enterable buildings throughout the map, even though that map was smaller.

However, this doesn't mean that the next game can make all buildings enterable. Some rumors suggest that Rockstar will add lots of enterable interiors with the help of procedural generation. But that doesn't mean that the entire map, or almost all of it, will be enterable. Even if Rockstar wanted to add this as one of many revolutionary GTA 6 features, it's just not possible with today's technological prowess.

