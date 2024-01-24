6 GTA features Grand Theft Auto VI should adopt and make it better

There are many interesting features in the GTA series that its next installment, Grand Theft Auto VI, should adopt. However, it should not only adopt these gameplay elements but also make them better so that the upcoming title feels like a true successor and worth the long wait. Its first trailer didn't focus on gameplay features, but they might be revealed in future trailers.

Until then, let's take a look at six Grand Theft Auto features that Grand Theft Auto VI should adopt and improve upon.

GTA VI should adopt and make the following 6 Grand Theft Auto features better

1) Destructible environment

Grand Theft Auto games don't really feature much of a destructible environment. Although players can smash through certain posts, fences, wooden benches, and traffic lights, the more solid structures aren't affected by any attacks. It is weird when a massive tank rams into a wall only to leave some textured cracks.

Therefore, one of GTA VI's features should be a highly destructible environment. Not only should the game adopt the ability to wreck the items mentioned above, but it should also have its buildings and walls be affected by players' actions. These assets should then respawn in their original state after a while or have NPCs repair them, making the game's open world feel more alive.

2) Melee combat

The melee combat in GTA VI should be inspired by titles like Grand Theft Auto 4 and San Andreas. While the former featured a detailed melee combat system, the latter allowed players to learn different fighting styles from gyms across its map.

Rockstar can also take inspiration from its 2006 release, Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, which featured a grappling system. If the sequel's melee combat is somewhat of a mixture of these three titles, it could be a significant improvement over the simplified fighting style GTA 5 features.

3) Car customization

Grand Theft Auto 5 removed many features that were present in the series' previous installments, but it implemented car customization quite well. Grand Theft Auto VI can improve this by including more customizable parts, performance enhancements, and visual upgrades for its various rides.

Rockstar could also make different auto shops in Leonida offer some unique parts that wouldn't be available elsewhere. This would give a reason to travel to different parts of GTA VI's map instead of just sticking to one city. Interestingly, the GTA 6 leaks have suggested that the game might include more than one major location.

4) Interactive businesses

Businesses have been a part of many Grand Theft Auto games but are mostly passive. Grand Theft Auto Online has improved upon this to some degree by including a variety of businesses that one can grind to make millions. Hence, this sort of mechanic shall be implemented in GTA VI's story mode as well.

That said, operating most of Grand Theft Auto Online's businesses can feel pretty similar. Hence, Rockstar should ensure that running one establishment in the next entry feels distinct from the other. This can be done by including missions relative to each business' nature.

5) Varied interiors

Grand Theft Auto VI should adopt one of GTA San Andreas' best features: multiple accessible interiors. This is instrumental in building an immersive open-world game, as a big yet empty map can quickly get boring. This feature can be made even better by having each interior feel a little different from the other.

Notably, Grand Theft Auto VI's leaked development footage did suggest that the title might have many accessible interiors. However, Rockstar Games hasn't provided any confirmation on this yet.

6) Stealth

Grand Theft Auto 5 features a stealth stance, which is an interesting concept. However, it hasn't been implemented in the best way possible. Although it helps in making less noise and can be used for takedowns, Rockstar should improve upon it significantly in the sequel.

For instance, GTA VI could have a variety of stealth kill and takedown animations based on what kind of melee weapon is being used, essentially allowing players to get creative in certain missions.

