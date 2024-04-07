5 fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online that deserve HSW Upgrades

The Hao’s Special Works Upgrades are the top-tier modifications in GTA Online which makes a vehicle better in all aspects. As of April 2024, Rockstar Games currently offers 21 HSW vehicles, whereas the total number of vehicles available in the multiplayer game is above 500.

The studio should include new HSW cars or make existing vehicles compatible with the upgrades. The fast accelerating cars are some of the best ones to consider for the upgrade.

This article lists five of the fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online that should be made compatible with HSW Performance Upgrades.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online that Rockstar Games should consider for HSW Upgradation

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is the fastest accelerating car in GTA Online that certainly deserves Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades. Rockstar Games currently offers it with normal customizations and Imani Tech Upgrades. While the latter one is good enough to survive in the multiplayer game, having HSW Upgrades will be the icing on the cake.

It is a stylish-looking car that has all the potential to equip the Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades. With a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h, the Ocelot Virtue is already very close to the slowest existing HSW car (Grotti Brioso R/A: 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h). Therefore, Rockstar Games should update this car and increase its value in the game.

2) Obey Omnis e-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT in its full glory in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Obey Omnis e-GT is one of the top Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online in 2024. Rockstar Games is also adding this car to the Grand Theft Auto 6 vehicle catalog as seen in the first official trailer. Therefore, it is time for the developer to upgrade this vehicle by adding HSW Performance Upgrades.

The Imani Tech already makes it a durable vehicle with Extra Armor Plating and a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Therefore, Rockstar Games should add HSW Upgrades to it to increase the top speed and customization.

3) Pegassi Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO (131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h) is already faster than two of the currently available HSW cars in GTA Online (Grotti Brioso R/A and Karin Vivanite). Therefore, it should be provided with Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades to improve the performance output even more.

The Pegassi Torero XO is one of the most luxurious supercars you can currently own in Grand Theft Auto Online. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games did not provide it with any special upgrades, keeping players limited to the basic modifications only.

4) Grotti Itali RSX

A fully customized Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of the most popular cars from the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. The fast acceleration helps it to become one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. However, it can still be outrun by many low-tier HSW cars.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should add Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades for the Grotti Itali RSX to restore its former glory. Doing so will also allow race enthusiasts to use it in all HSW races.

5) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno is an OG car in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online. It is the fifth fastest car in Story Mode and also holds a respectable position in the multiplayer game. Since the car has been in the market for over 10 years, Rockstar Games should finally bring a new variant with HSW Upgrades.

The Pegassi Zentorno was also seen in the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Although it is currently unconfirmed what new features it will bring in the future, HSW Performance Upgrades should be a top priority even for the current game. We’ll have to wait for the second GTA 6 trailer to know more about its improvements.

