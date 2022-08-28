5 fastest cars from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC according to lap time

GTA Online is known for its vehicles and weapons, and gamers always require a good collection of both. Money can get players the best vehicles, ranging from cars and bikes to fighter jets. They can also upgrade themselves with the very best weapons to rule over others.

When not in battle, the most favored activity is to go racing or exploring in the game. There are a variety of enjoyable racing modes to try out, from custom maps to stunt races and target assault races.

GTA Online takes players to the extreme with all its fun races to try out. While most of the time it's not just about being fast, it's good to have the fastest cars in the garage. Listed below are the five fastest cars available in GTA Online Criminal Enterprise, according to lap time.

GTA Online: 5 fastest cars that all players need to get; ranked according to lap time

5) Obey Omnis E-GT

The Obey Omnis e-GT. (Image via YouTube/BlackPanthaa)

Obey Omnis E-GT in GTA Online is based on the Audi e-Tron GT. The car was released with the Criminal Enterprises DLC update. It's an armored sports car that can also be equipped with a Missile lock-on jammer, preventing the car from being targeted by homing missiles. There is an added upgrade to improve armor-plating, which increases the car's durability.

The Omnis E-GT can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports for $1,795,000 and can be customized and upgraded at Los Santos Customs. The car is an all-wheel drive with four seats and has a stock top speed of 93.05 mph (149.75 km/h). The top speed of the car can reach up to 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and its fastest lap time comes at 1:04.431.

4) Declasse Draugur

Declasse Draugur in GTA Online. (Image via GTA.Fandom.com)

Declasse Draugur is an off-road vehicle that is featured in GTA Online. The car made its debut with the release of the Criminal Enterprises DLC update. Its design is based on a Chevrolet Off-road concept car.

It can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $1,870,000 and stored in player-owned properties or garages as a personal vehicle. The vehicle can be delivered anywhere on the map by the mechanic.

The Draugur has a stock top speed of 91.47 mph (147.20 km/h) that can be upgraded to reach 112 mph (180.25 km/h). The car's fastest lap time is set at 1:03.262. It's an AWD drive with four seats. Its braking isn't up to the mark but it makes up for it by having good handling.

3) Lampadati Corsita

Lampadati Corsita, based on the design of a Maserati MC20, is a sports car in GTA Online. It debuted with the Criminal Enterprises DLC update. It's a two-seater with a rear-wheel drive train and six gears.

The car is available for free for GTA+ members on PS5/Xbox Series X and S until August 31, 2022, along with a couple of exclusive liveries. For players looking to purchase the car, it can be acquired from Legendary Motorsports for $1,795,000.

The car can be armored and can withstand at least one jet missile or an RPG. Corsita has a stock top speed of 101.19 mph (162.85 km/h) that can be upgraded to reach a top speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h). Its fastest lap was recorded at 1:02.262.

2) Pegassi Torexo XO

Pegassi Torero XO is a super car, based on a Lamborghini Contact LPI 800-4. It made its debut in GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises DLC update. The vehicle is one of the fastest and also one of the most sought-after cars in the game.

The Torero XO is an all-wheel drive with seven gears and is a two-seater. The car is priced at $2,890,000 and can be purchased on the Legendary Motorsport website in-game. It can be armored and can withstand at least one jet missile or a tank cannon.

Its stock top speed is set at 100.20 mph (161.25 km/h) that can be upgraded to 131 mph (210.82 km/h). The Torero XO's fastest lap time was recorded at 0:59.577 and is one of two cars with a sub-one minute fastest lap time.

1) Benefactor LM87

Arguably the fastest car in the world of Rockstar GTA Online, the Benefactor LM87 is also the most expensive car on this list. It is based on the designs of the Sauber Mercedes C9 & Mercedes-Benz C11. The LM87 made its debut with the Criminal Enterprises DLC update.

The car can be bought on the Legendary Motorsport website in-game for $2,915,000. The LM87 has average braking but its handling makes up for most of it. It can be armored to withstand at least one jet missile or a tank cannon.

The car's stock top speed can go up to 101.19 mph (162.85 km/h) that can be upgraded to 128.50 mph (206.80 km/h). The LM87's fastest lap was recorded at 0:58.658, making it the fastest car on the list.

