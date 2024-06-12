5 fastest SUVs in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024

There are many SUVs in GTA Online in 2024, and a few more might be added with the upcoming Summer Update. However, regardless of whether that happens, players will have good options to choose from if what they are looking for is a fast vehicle from this category. Additionally, some of these automobiles are available at very affordable rates.

In this article, we take a look at the five fastest SUVs in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024. Note that these entries have been chosen based on their fully upgraded top speed, per the performance tests conducted by Broughy1322, a reputed GTA Online vehicle YouTuber.

Ubermacht Rebla GTS and other fast SUVs in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024

1) Pegassi Toros

The Toros is currently the fastest SUV in terms of top speed (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Toros is the fastest of all SUVs in GTA Online in terms of top speed, which is an excellent 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h). It is also among the best-looking vehicles in its class and is likely based on the Lamborghini Urus from real life.

Another interesting thing to note about Toros is that it seemingly appeared in the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks. While its inclusion in the sequel is yet to be officially confirmed, players can get it in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for just $498,000.

2) Lampadati Novak

The Lampadati Novak is the second-fastest of all SUVs in GTA Online in terms of top speed. A fully upgraded variant of this car can go as fast as 126.00 mph (202.78 km/h), which is very impressive.

Rockstar Games seems to have taken inspiration from the Maserati Levante for Novak's design, which gives this SUV a sleek look. Those interested can get the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport at a price of $608,000.

3) Ubermacht Rebla GTS

Next on the list of the fastest SUVs in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024 is the Ubermacht Rebla GTS, whose looks are inspired by the fourth-generation BMW X5. Once completely upgraded, this car can go as fast as 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h), which, albeit not as fast as the previous two entries, is a pretty good statistic nonetheless.

It should be noted that the Rebla GTS costs $1,175,000 on Legendary Motorsport. Since it doesn't have any other useful quality besides a good top speed, players should avoid getting the vehicle at that price and wait to see what cars get added in GTA Online's Summer Update 2024.

4) Pfister Astron Custom

Here's a look at the Astron Custom (Image via Rockstar Games)

Seemingly based on the Porsche Macan, the Pfister Astron Custom is one of the more expensive SUVs in GTA Online. It costs $1,720,000 on Legendary Motorsport and can hit a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) after complete upgradation in the game.

However, players on GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version, aka the Expanded and Enhanced edition, can install HSW upgrades (at an additional cost) in their Astron Custom to increase its base top speed to a whopping 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h).

5) Pfister Astron

This is what the standard Astron looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

The fifth fastest of all SUV vehicles in GTA Online before Summer Update 2024 is the standard Pfister Astron. Its look is very similar to the Astron Custom. It hits a 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) top speed when fully upgraded but is not compatible with HSW upgrades.

This vehicle is also a tad cheaper than its custom variant, costing $1,580,000 on Legendary Motorsport. Therefore, if you like the look of the Pfister Astron Custom but are on PC or last-gen consoles, you can consider saving a bit of cash and settling for the standard model.

