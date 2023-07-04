5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online Independence Day update

Griding money in GTA Online after the Independence Day update has improved as Rockstar Games introduced a slew of high-paying jobs for the week. The Grand Theft Auto Online: Independence Day Celebrations update will be active until July 5, 2023, and players can take advantage of several jobs and missions to increase their bank balance. However, not all jobs are quickly rewarding, and most players want faster ways to make money while in the game.

Fortunately, the multiplayer game has several fast-paying jobs as well. However, they do not necessarily pay as well. Nonetheless, some players still prefer to grind them to keep the cash flowing. This article lists the five fastest ways GTA Online players can make money.

5 fast ways to grind money in GTA Online after the Independence Day update

1) Business Battles

Business Battles have become the most rewarding errands after the GTA Online Independence Day update. Rockstar Games is offering 3x money and RP for those participating in this event throughout the week. These are freemode events that spawn only when there are 10 independent players in the lobby.

While the missions usually pay around $10,000, you can earn around $30,000 per mission until July 5, 2023. Business Battles are primarily associated with Nightclubs. However, those who don’t own the business can also participate.

2) Nightclub

The Nightclub is one of the best businesses to run in GTA Online in 2023. Rockstar Games has added several money-making methods for the business. However, the most popular and fast rewarding one is the Nightclub Safe, which generates up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes when you are active in the game.

You can also do VIP services, Nightclub promotions, kick out troublemakers, and collect goods for the warehouse to sell later. These make the Nightclub a must-have property in the game, and after GTA 6 announcement, many players want it in the upcoming game as well.

3) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is one of the legit businesses in the game. Similar to the Nightclub, it also offers multiple money-making errands. However, the Auto Shop Client Service is the most popular and fast rewarding job. It requires you to customize and deliver NPC cars to make around $50,000.

Interestingly, the Auto Shop Client Service is also subject to many GTA Online money glitches. While Rockstar Games doesn’t intend for players to make money through exploits, it is still one of the most popular ways to make a profit in the game.

4) Payphone Hits

While Payphone Hits were the fastest way to make a substantial amount of money before the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, Rockstar Games nerfed it after the update. Nonetheless, the job still pays the same amount as before. The base reward for completing a Payphone Hits mission is $15,000. However, you can earn an additional $70,000 by following the specified instructions.

Previously, you could repeat the mission after a cooldown period of 20 real-life minutes, but you must now wait 48 minutes to request the next mission. Despite this, it is still one of the highest-paying freemode missions in the game in 2023.

5) Street Dealers

Street Dealers are one of the most underrated money-making options in GTA 5 Online in 2023. These are anonymous dealers that you can locate and sell various drugs to for extra profit. Rockstar Games included three Street Dealers in the game that spawn at random locations every day.

Each dealer offers a variable amount for each drug, with the most profitable one selling for around $20,000. You can sell up to four types of drugs to each seller to make extra money. However, it should be noted that you must first own the actual drug business to sell products.

