5 features fans would love to see in an Android and iOS exclusive GTA game

If GTA ever had an exclusive game for Android and iOS devices, some of these features would be brilliant to include.

The possibility of Rockstar Games making Android and iOS exclusive GTA games seems highly improbable given current circumstances. Still, the mobile market is massive, leading to several video game companies seeking to capitalize on a potential gold mine.

Rockstar is yet to capitalize on it entirely, but there's always a chance that the future can change that.

On the off-chance that the publisher ever chooses to explore the mobile market further, there are plenty of great features that they could include in such a game. Some of these features would appeal to players creatively, while others would appeal to the company financially.

Five features GTA fans would appreciate in a mobile-exclusive title

5) Updates

Mobile games have to be updated frequently to make a good profit (Image via XDA Developers)

GTA games on Android and iOS are typically one and done. There might be a minor update here and there, but there's never anything new in them. If there had to be a Grand Theft Auto title on Android and iOS devices, it would make sense to have to be updated far more regularly to work.

Otherwise, it would seem pointless to make an exclusive GTA game for Android and iOS devices that would be abandoned shortly after its release. Typically, video game companies don't do that if they're aspiring to make a long-lasting title.

Therefore, it would make sense to release updates regularly for whatever mobile GTA game could be made.

Of course, it would have to be more frequent than GTA Online's current schedule. Once every few months is a death sentence in the mobile market, hence the need for more frequent updates.

4) The GTA experience

A game that would be hypothetically exclusive to Android and iOS devices needs to maintain some GTA charm to appeal to most of the fanbase. Just having some GTA characters wouldn't be enough, as having a game too radically different from other titles would be off-putting.

Of course, the developers can do some experimentation. As long as the core sandbox elements of GTA are maintained, then that's all that matters. If it was a gacha game, it should be a gacha game that looks and feels like GTA.

The worst possible outcome would be a GTA game on Android and iOS devices that don't feel like one in the slightest. Fortunately, Rockstar is yet to make a blunder of that proportion.

3) An offline mode

Mobile games tend to focus heavily on online features. That's fine and dandy, but offline mobile games are still flourishing in their own right. If a GTA game on Android and iOS has both online and offline features, that would be the best alternate timeline.

Currently, Rockstar's current batch of games on Android and iOS devices are offline games, so it wouldn't be unheard of to make another one with some offline focus. There are so many ways to approach the GTA series from a different direction, and that's just considering the possible offline approaches.

2) Cross-platform features

A cross-platform title would be interesting (Image via BuildFire)

Playing on either an Android device or an iOS device is entirely up to the user's preference. However, having the ability to play with users of the other device is surprisingly sparse within the world of mobile games. This leads to some players being unable to play with their friends solely because of the type of phone they use.

Rockstar already has the resources necessary to circumvent that problem if they were ever interested in releasing an Android and iOS exclusive game. The main limitation for other mobile titles is money, which the publisher has no short supply of.

Otherwise, it would be two separate communities, which is restricting enough as it is.

1) Some sort of gacha to collect every GTA character

Gacha games are insanely profitable, as evident in games like Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

If Rockstar Games wished to capitalize on mobile gamers' desire to gamble via gacha games, a feature like this would be a no-brainer. There's a lot of nostalgia for past GTA games and characters, so having a title where players could collect all of them seems like a logical way to make easy money.

Of course, this would depend heavily on what kind of game GTA would be like on Android and iOS devices. Still, gacha titles exist in more mediums than just the standard RPG style. It's not like Rockstar hasn't included MTX in the past, as GTA Online had Shark Cards heavily promoted.

A feature like this would help differentiate a GTA game on Android and iOS more than any other feature, so it's not solely included for the possibility of lining up Rockstar's wallets with more money.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.