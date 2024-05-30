5 friend activities Rockstar should add to GTA 6

Friend activities that were first introduced in Grand Theft Auto 4, are expected to return in GTA 6 as well. Now, there are certain improvements that Rockstar can add to them, like adding new things that the protagonists can do with their friends. They could even look back to the past to include some activities from the previous games in the series.

Some of these GTA 6 friend activities can then be used in its online multiplayer mode as well. Popular friend activities in the Grand Theft Auto series include bowling, darts, golf, drinking, and more. With that in mind, here are some friend activities GTA 6 should have.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Friend activities GTA 6 needs to have

1) Bowling

Bowling was one of the unique new friend activities introduced in GTA 4, and unfortunately, Rockstar never brought it back. While it's true that players were tired of getting called by Roman incessantly, asking to go bowling, the activity itself was quite fun.

There was only one bowling alley in Liberty City (Memory Lanes), which was also quite odd. Grand Theft Auto 6 should feature this unique sport as one of its friend activities once again.

2) Basketball

Basketball was an unfinished feature in San Andreas. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Basketball was first introduced in GTA San Andreas, but unfortunately, it's not a friend activity in the game. It was never reintroduced in any subsequent game since then, so it deserves to be added as one of the friend activities in GTA 6. According to rumors, the upcoming game will have 3v3 basketball, which would definitely be interesting to see.

Basketball in San Andreas simply involves CJ trying to get the ball in simply by himself. So, it would be interesting to see how Rockstar revamps the sport in Grand Theft Auto 6.

3) Drinking

Now, drinking may not sound like much, and it's a pretty terrible thing to get excessively drunk and be a nuisance in the streets. However, this is Grand Theft Auto we're talking about, so it's undoubtedly fun to get absolutely wasted.

The best thing is that the characters all react very differently when drunk and have some fun things to say. Attempting to drive while under the influence is even more ridiculous as you can barely control the car.

4) Golf

Vice City was the first game to introduce a golf club, which was named Leaf Links. It even had a mission where you broke into this club, and you could dress up as a golfer. You could even use a golf club (the tool) as a weapon in several GTA games.

However, golfing as a sport was only fully realized in Grand Theft Auto 5. As GTA 6 is returning to Vice City, we're expecting a massive golf club where you can play golf as one of many friend activities.

5) Baseball

The baseball bat might remind you of the sport itself. (Image via Rockstar Games)

The baseball bat has been an iconic weapon in the Grand Theft Auto franchise present in nearly every game as a melee weapon. However, we never get to enjoy baseball as a sport in any of the games.

After a while, players can get tired of bashing skulls with the baseball bat and instead, they want to hit some baseballs instead. This could be turned into a friend activity in GTA 6 but with a limited number of players instead of a full team.

