5 melee weapons GTA 6 should have

There are several melee weapons GTA 6 must add, and most of these have already been featured in previous games in the series. The list of weapons in the Grand Theft Auto franchise is quite long, and it doesn't just include firearms. There's a diverse selection of melee weapons in the GTA games, from a small, concealable knuckleduster to even a flower bouquet.

Some of these have become ingrained with a particular video game, like the tools you can use as weapons in Vice City. In light of that, we've prepared a list of weapons GTA 6 must bring back or add to make the game more interesting.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Iconic melee weapons GTA 6 shouldn't leave out

1) Golf club

Including the golf club means there will be a golf activity (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Grand Theft Auto 6 takes place in Vice City, or more accurately, in the state of Leonida, so when it comes to melee weapons GTA 6 should have, the ones from Vice City should come first. The first time Rockstar introduced Vice City, players got to explore a large golf club and even an exciting mission where you infiltrate the club to kill someone. There's even a golfer's outfit for Tommy so he can fit in with the crowd.

Although there's a golf club as a weapon in the game, golfing as a mini-game was first introduced in Vice City Stories. Mini-golf was then added in the GTA 4 expansion, the Ballad of Gay Tony. It was only in Grand Theft Auto 5 that we got a proper golfing side activity. As such, the golf club is a melee weapon GTA 6 should have, and hopefully, golfing as a side activity as well.

2) Pool cue

The Pool Cue has only been featured twice in the series (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Pool Cue, like the Golf Club in the GTA series, has been used as both a weapon and an item in a mini-game. Pool was present as a mini-game in San Andreas and GTA 4, but the latter didn't include the Pool Cue as a weapon, only bringing it back in The Lost and Damned expansion.

It's one of the strongest melee weapons in every game it's appeared in, and this makes it a melee weapon GTA 6 must bring back. However, instead of the halved Pool Cue, the next game should have a full-length variant for better reach.

3) Screwdriver

Tools like the screwdriver come to mind when it comes to unique melee weapons GTA 6 could introduce. In Vice City, it can be bought from Screw This, a store that also sells other lethal tools like the hammer and the iconic Chainsaw. Tools such as weapons were first introduced in Vice City and have never been seen since.

So, as GTA 6 is returning to Vice City, tools like the screwdriver would be the perfect homage to the former game. A tool shop would also add variety to the game while selling melee weapons GTA 6 players can use.

4) Chainsaw

The chainsaw is one of the most iconic melee weapons GTA 6 fans would love to see return in the next game. As several fans want dismemberment and even more gore to be featured in Grand Theft Auto 6, the chainsaw would be the perfect weapon for this sort of mayhem. Like with the screwdriver, the chainsaw will also act as a homage to Vice City, as it was the first game in the series to feature it.

5) Katana

One of the coolest melee weapons GTA 6 should reintroduce is the katana. Now, although you can't pull off cool moves like in Ghost of Tsushima, the katana is ridiculously fast and it can even chop off heads and limbs in Vice City and San Andreas. Just like with the chainsaw, this could be used to achieve some gory effects, if Rockstar decides to go that route.

